The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has identified nine benefits for male and female citizens participating in the “Mass Wedding” initiative, which the foundation will organize on August 1st. The most prominent of these benefits are “providing financial grants to male and female participants, bisht, clothes and shoes for the newlyweds, and wedding dresses for the brides.” The official website of the Ministry of Community Development reported that the total number of citizens who applied to benefit from the marriage grants provided by the ministry during the first half of this year reached 304 applicants.

In detail, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works announced the opening of registration for the mass wedding ceremony initiative, which it organizes for the country’s citizens, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, explaining that a ceremony for men will be organized on Thursday, August 1, after the afternoon prayer in the “Al-Bait Mutawahid” hall in the Al-Rahmaniya area in Sharjah.

The foundation stated, in a post broadcast on its official social media pages, that the dates of women’s weddings will be set on any day chosen by the bride during the months of August, September and October, in line with the Mudaym model, from after the afternoon prayer until the sunset prayer at the “Al Bayt Mutawhid” hall in Sharjah as well, calling on citizens who wish to participate in the mass wedding and who meet the conditions to quickly register through the official website of the Ministry of Community Development.

She pointed out that the application conditions include that the applicant and his wife be citizens of the country, and that the applicant has not previously participated in a group wedding ceremony, with the groom’s participation in the group ceremony mandatory, and the bride’s participation in the afternoon ceremony mandatory.

The Foundation pledged to provide nine benefits to citizens, both male and female, participating in the mass wedding, including “providing financial grants to male and female participants, bisht, clothes and shoes for the bridegrooms, wedding dresses for the brides, lending gold and jewelry to decorate the bride on the wedding day, designing electronic invitation cards, allocating special background music for the wedding (DJ), chimneys and perfumes, hospitality, and coordinating and decorating the wedding hall,” noting that the issue of choosing makeup, hairstyle and photography company will be left to the bride.

The website of the Ministry of Community Development showed that the total number of citizens who applied to benefit from the marriage grants provided by the Ministry during the first half of this year amounted to 304 applicants, stressing that benefiting from this service requires that this be the applicant’s first marriage, that the marriage contract does not exceed a period of six months, and that it is in accordance with the terms and conditions of marriage grants.

The ministry has set four main conditions for young people who are about to get married to obtain the “marriage grant”, including that the applicant and his wife be citizens of the country, that the husband be at least 21 years old, and the wife be at least 18 years old at the time of the marriage contract, and that the person’s net income not exceed 25 thousand dirhams, in addition to attending awareness courses and lectures organized by the ministry. The required documents include a copy of the marriage contract certified as an original by the competent court, the identity card of the spouses, a copy of the husband’s family record with the wife added to it, a copy of the family record showing the date of cancellation, and a document proving the applicant’s net monthly income, including a detailed salary certificate and a statement of land and real estate ownership and commercial licenses from the place of issuance.

She pointed out that the steps for registering to participate in mass weddings begin with submitting the application through the ministry’s website, then clicking on “Request to participate in a mass wedding.” After reading the service card and reviewing the terms, conditions, and required documents, click on “Start the service,” followed by completing the mandatory fields, attaching the required documents, and clicking on “Send” to complete the application.

Ministry of Community Development:

• 4 main conditions for young people to obtain the “marriage grant.”