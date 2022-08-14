The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced that the number of users of mass and shared transportation in Dubai, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transportation (abras, ferries, water taxis and water buses), electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and on-demand buses, in addition To taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies), in the first half of 2022; It amounted to about 304.6 million passengers, compared to about 202 million passengers in the first half of 2021, and the daily average number of users of mass transit, shared mobility and taxi vehicles in the first half of this year was about 1.68 million, compared to about 1.1 million passengers in the same period of year 2021.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest percentage of the number of users of mass transit, shared transportation and taxis, at 36% for Dubai Metro, and 29% for taxis, while the proportion of public transport buses was 26. %”, noting that the month of March of 2022 recorded the highest rate in the number of passengers, as nearly 62 million passengers were transported, and this coincided with the end of the “Expo 2020 Dubai”, and the number of passengers in the rest of the months ranged between 46 and 49 million passengers, and recorded The first half of this year grew by 3%, compared to the same period in 2019, before the “Covid-19” pandemic, which is an important indicator that confirms the increase in demand for the use of mass transportation, and the recovery of economic movement in the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Tayer said: “The number of Dubai Metro riders, with its red and green lines, reached 109.1 million passengers in the first half of this year 2022, and the Burjuman and Etihad stations accounted for the largest share of the number of Dubai Metro riders, as the number of passengers at Burjuman Station for the red and green lines reached 6.2 million, while The number of passengers on the Red and Green Lines was 5.3 million. On the Red Line, Al Rigga Station recorded the largest number of passengers, with a total of 4.7 million passengers, followed by Mall of the Emirates Station with 4.6 million passengers, and then Burj Khalifa Station / Dubai Mall with 4.3 million passengers.

At the level of the Green Line, Baniyas and Sharaf DG stations ranked first in the number of passengers, with 3.6 million passengers each, followed by Al Stadium Station with 2.7 million passengers, then Salah Al Din Station with 2.5 million passengers, and Al Ghubaiba Station with 2.3 million passengers. .

In the first half of this year, the Dubai Tram transported 3.6 million passengers, while public buses transported 78.6 million passengers, and the number of users of marine transportation, which includes abras, water buses, water taxis and Dubai Ferry, reached 8.2 million passengers. Smart rental and on-demand buses transported 16.4 million passengers, while taxi vehicles in Dubai, which include (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies), transported 88.7 million passengers in the first half of this year.

Al Tayer said that these results confirm the effectiveness of the plans and programs implemented by the authority to provide various alternatives for the movement of residents in Dubai. To bring about change and development in the culture of the population of all segments towards the use of public transportation.

• 3% increase in the number of passengers compared to the first half of 2019 before the “Covid-19” pandemic.