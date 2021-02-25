The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 195,866 new examinations had been conducted until yesterday, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,025 new cases of the new Corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 381,662 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 18 people from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1182 cases.

The Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

It also announced the recovery of 4,678 new cases of people infected with the virus and their recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 375,59 The ministry provided 84,573 doses yesterday, bringing the total of the doses it provided to five million and 846 thousand and 36 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 59.11 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.





