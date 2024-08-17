Yesterday, the Secretariat for Human Development and the Common Good provided financial aid to people who care for children and adolescents (NNA) while their mothers serve time in prison.

A total of 302 children are waiting at this border for their mothers who are deprived of liberty in the Women’s Social Reintegration Center No. 2.

The minors are under the guardianship of the parents, brothers, uncles, neighbors or friends of these 145 women deprived of their liberty.

In support of this legal situation of families, the Secretariat of Human Development and Common Good implemented a program of financial aid for people who are responsible for the care of children.

Margarita Meza, one of the beneficiaries, shared her experience with the program, highlighting its usefulness during the back-to-school season.

According to Meza, the support is especially valuable during the period of uniforms, registration and acquisition of school supplies.

The program offers financial support, which is renewed annually.

Recipients must submit the required documentation each year to continue receiving aid. In Meza’s case, this support has been of great help to her grandson, who is the youngest child she cares for.

This event is part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the family environment and ensure the well-being of children affected by their mothers’ imprisonment.

During the ceremony, 145 families received aid, which together benefited a total of 302 children.

Of these, 212 are sons and daughters of women deprived of liberty, who mostly reside with relatives who have assumed the role of caregivers.

This effort seeks to raise awareness of a population that is often left out of the focus of public policies, and responds to a diagnosis carried out by the Secretariat of Human Development and Common Good, which identified critical needs in terms of child care in the different regions of the state.

Josefina Rivera is one of the people who attended to receive the support. She has been taking care of her grandchildren, ages 4 and 12, since her daughter started at the institution. She mentioned that it will now be easier for her to pay for the children’s registration fees, uniforms, supplies, and food.

“I love my children very much. They have been with me since they were born. In fact, my daughter was with me the whole time, and now that this happened, they want to stay with me even more,” Josefina said.

‘Noble and vital’ work

Undersecretary for Human Development Octavio Villegas said that these grants are part of a broader commitment made by Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván since the beginning of her term.

Villegas stressed that the delivery of these resources is a concrete example of how the Government is implementing public policies that promote the comprehensive development of children and strengthen the family unit, considering that it is essential to break cycles of violence and crime.

The state official acknowledged the work of those who care for the children of women in prison, describing it as “noble and vital” for the development of these children.

“The financial support we are providing today is not only material aid, but also recognition of the tireless work of those who care for these minors in difficult circumstances,” he said.

The official also stressed that these types of initiatives are designed to provide comprehensive support to families, covering aspects that go beyond simple financial support, such as health and education.

Villegas also emphasized that, under the leadership of Governor Campos, the Secretariat of Human Development and Common Good has undergone a significant transformation, aimed at prioritizing attention to people and strengthening the common good.

“Our governor has instructed us to change our approach, so that the Secretariat of Human Development and Common Good not only provides support, but also acts as an ally of Chihuahua families in creating an environment that fosters their well-being and development,” he explained.

More than just financial support

On the other hand, Oscar Fidencio Ibáñez Hernández, representative of the governor, pointed out the importance of focusing on people and their families, stating that “what is truly important are people and their families.”

“We can all make mistakes, but it is essential to remember that we are human beings with a family environment that we must strengthen,” he added.

Ibáñez recalled a message from Pope Francis during his visit to Ciudad Juárez eight years ago, in which the pontiff called for breaking the cycles of violence and crime that lead to people being deprived of their freedom.

“That message remains relevant today, especially in the context of this event, where we focus on strengthening families as a way to build a better future for all,” he said.

Ibáñez also stressed that the support provided should not be seen solely as financial aid, but as a gesture of support from the state government.

“This is more than financial support; it is a commitment from the State Government to be close to you, to ensure that you can get ahead in such a difficult time,” he said.

In addition, it was mentioned that the State Government is willing to offer support in other areas such as health and education.

“We know that the needs are many, and this financial support is just the beginning. Our goal is to provide them with broader support that includes access to health and education services so that the children can continue their education and reach their full potential,” added Ibáñez. (David Ceniceros)

