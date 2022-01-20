The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 504,831 new examinations were conducted for different groups of society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of discovering and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,014 new HIV infections of different nationalities.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 816,945.

The ministry also announced the death of four people from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 2,204.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1,067 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 764,731.

The Ministry announced that it had provided 60,354 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided until yesterday to 23 million and 202 thousand and 105 doses, and the vaccine distribution rate is 234.59 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

• The ministry urged the community to adhere to the instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health of all.



