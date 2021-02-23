The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that it has conducted 175,284 new examinations on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and contacts Them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 3,005 new cases of the new Corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases, and are subject to the necessary health care, thus the total number of registered cases is 375,535 cases.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 3,515 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cures to 366,567 cases.

It also revealed the death of five infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1145 cases.

She expressed her regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.





