From: Bettina Menzel

Pro-Palestinian protesters march across Vauxhall Bridge in London on November 11, 2023. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Alberto Pezzali

A pro-Palestinian demonstration in London on Saturday saw 300,000 people take to the streets. Clashes broke out and the police arrested at least 150 people.

London – According to police, around 300,000 people took to the streets in the British capital London on Saturday (November 11) to demonstrate for pro-Palestinian positions. The organizers spoke of more than 800,000 participants. The security situation was considered delicate in advance and around 2,000 police officers were on duty. According to the police, they are aware of the fear that exists among Jewish residents. A thousand right-wing extremists also took part in the rally, and there were clashes with the emergency services. Around 150 people were arrested.

Major pro-Palestinian demonstration in London: Participants demand “ceasefire now”

On posters, the demonstrators demanded, among other things, “Freedom for Palestine” and “Ceasefire Now”. According to the British newspaper Guardian The controversial slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” could also be heard on the march Constitution of the terrorist organization Hamas stands. According to police reports, 100,000 participants were expected in advance, but the organizers of the “National March for Palestine” assumed that 500,000 demonstrators would take part.

The police initially said that the participants followed the set route. “Please stop throwing fireworks,” the organizers had to announce at one point in London’s Nine Elms district. The date of the large demonstration also coincided with the Armistice Day celebrations, which commemorate those who died in the First World War in Great Britain. This also brought right-wing extremist demonstrators to the scene. It was said that around a thousand right-wing extremists were prevented from reaching a symbolic World War memorial for them. Bottles were sometimes thrown at the police and, according to the police, clashes broke out. According to British media reports, the leader of the right-wing extremist English Defense League, Tommy Robinson, was also at the march.

“I condemn the violent, completely unacceptable scenes we saw from the English Defense League and affiliated groups, as well as Hamas sympathizers, taking part in the National March for Palestine,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on the platform on Saturday X (formerly Twitter). 92 people were reported by the British newspaper Guardian arrested according to SkyNews meanwhile spoke of 150.

Pro-Palestinian demonstration caused controversy beforehand: cancel or not?

Several ministers in Great Britain had previously called for the demonstration to be banned. Critics viewed this statement as inadmissible interference in the work of the police. The Prime Minister and other senior politicians described it as “disrespectful” to protest on the same day the UK remembers its war dead. At previous rallies in London over the past weekend there were some anti-Semitic and anti-Israel crimes. In general, anti-Semitic incidents in London have increased since the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel, according to the Metropolitan Police. Last it also happened in Munich, Frankfurt and other cities There were pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Germany.

Police officers in London take their positions at the Cenotaph in Whitehall ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest march (November 11, 2023). © Jeff Moore/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

The pro-Palestinian rally in London was directed against Israel’s military actions in the war in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of Hamas terrorists entered Israeli territory on October 7 and committed atrocities mostly against civilians, including many children. According to Israeli information, 1,200 people were killed and around 240 people were taken hostage. According to information from Hamas that cannot be independently verified, more than 11,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip, including 4,500 children (bme/AFP).