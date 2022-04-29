Home page World

Complaints that persist for more than twelve weeks after infection with the corona virus are referred to as post covid. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

After a corona infection, there is always a risk of later health risks. But with a view to the high number of infections, experts are now giving the all-clear.

According to an evaluation, around 300,000 people were treated in doctor’s offices in the first nine months of last year with prolonged symptoms after corona infections.

Since January 1, 2021, post-Covid patients can be identified with their own billing code, explains the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance Physician Care (Zi). This was documented for 303,267 patients in the first three quarters up to the end of September 2021 – in the first quarter for the first time for almost 110,000, in the second for 125,000 and in the third for 68,000.

Post-Covid not a “new widespread disease”

In relation to the 4.2 million Covid-19 cases that were confirmed by the end of September 2021, the frequency is fortunately rather low, explains Dominik von Stillfried, head of the institute. “Post-Covid is not developing into a new widespread disease.” The evaluated accounting data show that there is a heterogeneous clinical picture. The vast majority do not need any special care over a long period of time, this only applies to a smaller proportion. This group needs to be monitored further.

Usually a quarter of treatment time

Based on the patients treated in the first quarter, there was an insight into the length of time the treatment was required. Accordingly, 61 percent were treated in one quarter. A fifth (19.8 percent) was also treated by a panel doctor in the second quarter or, with a three-month break, again in the third quarter. 19 percent were treated in all three quarters.

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, says it shows that the duration of treatment is manageable, usually a quarter. KBV Vice Stephan Hofmeister says that it is also clear that the need for care and advice is very high and involves a lot of work in the practices. It is a heterogeneous clinical picture that requires intensive clarification.

Distinction between “Long Covid” and “Post Covid”

The German patient guidelines define complaints that persist for more than four weeks after an infection as “long covid” – as “post covid” if they restrict everyday life for more than twelve weeks after the infection. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) writes on the internet: “Thus “Long Covid” includes symptoms that are still present four to twelve weeks after the onset of symptoms as well as the “Post-Covid-19 -Syndrome”.”

There is no uniform definition of the clinical picture. According to experts, however, a large number of different symptoms come under the name – from severe tiredness to cognitive limitations to pain in various parts of the body.

Future health risks possible

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach also pointed out possible later health risks after severe corona diseases. Vessels are often damaged in the process, explains the SPD politician on the Phoenix TV station. You come out of the hospital after the pneumonia has subsided, but the vascular damage is still there. “That can mean, for example, that you are more inclined to have a heart attack or a stroke in the year after the illness.” dpa