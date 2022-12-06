The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a hospital be required to pay blood money of 200 thousand dirhams, and 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for moral damage, to the heirs of a woman who died as a result of a medical error committed by an obstetrician working in the same hospital, during a laparoscopic operation to remove a fibroid in the uterus, provided that The blood money is distributed to the complaining heirs according to the legal share of each of them, with the obligation to pay fees and legal fees.

The court considered a lawsuit filed by the heirs of a woman, in which they demanded that a hospital and an obstetrician working in the same hospital be obligated to pay 300 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages incurred by them as a result of the death of their bequeather, and the legal interest at 12% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, in addition to To oblige them to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiffs stated that their gene had undergone an operation to remove a mucous fibrous tumor in the wall of the uterus in the hospital (the first defendant) after she was suffering from anemia described in the medical report, and that the doctor (the second defendant) performed a diagnostic hysteroscopy and endoscopic myomectomy, They explained that due to the difficulty of removing the tumor, the doctor replaced the endoscope used in the surgery with another (monopolar) to complete the removal, but the patient’s condition deteriorated significantly and she did not respond, as her pressure rose suddenly and there was a drop in oxygen saturation until she passed away.

The complainants submitted a complaint to the Medical Liability Committee due to negligence and professional error in treating their gene, and the report of the Medical Liability Committee concluded that there was a serious medical error on the part of the obstetrician-gynecologist, due to her failure to follow safety steps when using the hysteroscope, which caused complications after the hysteroscopy surgery. led to the death of Mrs.

According to the report, the serious professional error that the doctor made was the cause of the death of the legacy of the complainants, who suffered material and moral damages as a result of the death, which prompted them to file the following lawsuit.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court stated that Article 6 of Federal Law No. 4 of 2016 AD regarding medical liability defined a medical error as “what a practitioner of the profession commits as a result of any of the following reasons, his ignorance of the technical matters that are supposed to be known by everyone who practices the profession of the same degree.” And his specialization, failure to follow the recognized professional and medical principles, failure to exercise the necessary care, negligence and failure to follow caution and caution.

And she explained that the decision to eliminate the subordinate’s obligation to pay the compensation that is awarded to the subordinate, provided that the dependency relationship is available and that the subordinate suffers damage to others in the event of performing his job or because of it, does not change that the subordinate’s failure to supervise and guide technically when the subordinate performs his work as long as the job is which helped him to commit the wrongful act or provided him with the opportunity to commit it.

And she confirmed that the report of the Medical Liability Committee of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi proved that there was a serious medical error by the second defendant doctor (obstetrics and gynecology specialist), due to her failure to follow safety steps when using the hysteroscope, which caused complications after the hysteroscopy surgery, which led to the death of a gene. The two complainants, and accordingly, the court proved that there was a medical error on the part of the doctor.

She stated that what is proven in the papers is that the doctor (the second defendant) works for the hospital (the first defendant) and under her supervision and control, and he committed a medical error while performing her work in the hospital). The doctor made a mistake by thinking that she was one of her followers.