Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Corniche Hospital, one of the hospitals of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest health care network in the UAE, which belongs to the “Pure Health” group, the largest integrated health care platform in the country, launched a new distinguished model of care in outpatient obstetric clinics in the hospital, clinics The giveaway, on the occasion of International Midwives Day.

In accordance with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Corniche Hospital first opened its doors in 1977, and its mission ever since has been to provide exceptional healthcare in a family-friendly manner, focusing on women and newborns in the community.

Dr. Paul Bosio, Chief Medical Officer and Acting CEO of Corniche Hospital, said: “Corniche Hospital is proud of its unique responsibility in society, as a reliable provider of healthcare for women and newborns. Every day, the hospital contributes to making a difference in the lives of mothers by providing maternity and newborn services. Childbirth is on a global level, as the hospital provides distinguished and safe care for high-risk obstetrics, maternal and fetal medicine, and newborns. During their unique experience of giving birth to a new baby.

He added that Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi is proud of its long history of providing excellent health care at the hands of specialists from obstetricians and midwives, who work closely together as a team to provide the best support and medical expertise to women and their babies during the birth process. Dr. Paul Bosio confirmed that the new model of care in outpatient obstetric clinics at Corniche Hospital comes within the framework of keenness to meet the highest standards and clinical expectations of patients. Corniche until late in the evening, and provides excellent medical care at the hands of consultants dedicated to following up every patient throughout her pregnancy.

On her part, the patient, A. Al Mansoori, a mother of five, who is currently receiving care for her sixth pregnancy in the hospital, said: “The high level of care and attention provided to me and my newborn babies every time I gave birth at Corniche Hospital has always been exceptional. The Corniche goes to great lengths to make sure that my children and I are very comfortable, and they provide us with unparalleled care and attention.”

She added that she was feeling the real warmth during her stay at the Corniche Hospital, and the sympathy of all the members of the medical team that dealt with her, especially the midwives who accompanied her during the birth process and beyond, and said: “The love, care and professionalism that we received was exceptional.”

Occupation

The profession of a midwife, and the care midwives provide to new mothers, is unique, and International Day of the Midwife is a symbolic date to celebrate the direct relationship between Corniche Hospital and mothers. Hundreds of thousands of babies have been born at Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and have an emotional connection to its legacy.