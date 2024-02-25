The “Hope Makers” initiative received more than 300,000 Arab hope makers during four sessions, which shows that there is a great thirst among the people of the Arab world to contribute to giving and establishing hope as a real action.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched the first session of the Hope Makers Initiative, in 2017, through an innovative advertisement that His Highness published on his official accounts on social networking sites, displaying There is a job for a hope maker, the conditions of which are that the applicant must master the skills of giving and serving people, and that he must be positive and believe in the energy of those around him from the people of the Arab world, and that he must have experience in undertaking at least one community initiative, in exchange for a reward worth one million dirhams, noting that applying for a job Hope Maker is available to anyone without a specific age restriction.

His Highness's announcement received great interaction in the Arab world, and 20 hope makers from various parts of the Arab world reached the finals, who adopted various initiatives covering various humanitarian and societal fields, and among them was Nawal Al-Soufi, from Morocco residing in Italy, who dedicated herself to saving refugees fleeing to Europe. He crossed the sea, contributing to the rescue of more than 200,000 refugees.

The first session featured the initiative of Hisham Al-Dhahabi, from Iraq, who adopted the cause of street children, providing them with all forms of care through the Iraqi House of Creativity, which he founded specifically for them.

In the second session of the Hope Makers Initiative, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the five Hope Makers who qualified for the initiative’s finals with a financial reward of one million dirhams each, bringing the value of the Hope Makers Prize to five million dirhams.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also announced the establishment of the Hope Makers Academy with 50 million dirhams, with the aim of supporting hope makers in the Arab world, providing humanitarian incubators for their projects, transferring international scientific expertise in the humanitarian field to their projects, and providing executive and leadership training courses for them in cooperation with the best… Expertise and specialized international institutes.

This season, Mahmoud Waheed’s initiative emerged, which bore the title “With Us to Save a Human Being,” concerned with sheltering homeless elderly people on the streets, providing them with all forms of health and psychological care, and qualifying them to restore their normal lives and seek to reunite them with their families, with the help of a number of volunteers working With him.

The Nawal Mustafa initiative also emerged from Egypt, which devoted itself to the issue of female prisoners and their children, as it adopted many projects and programs to rehabilitate female prisoners, assist them, and train them in crafts and manual professions to support themselves and their families. She also founded the Association for the Care of Children of Female Prisoners to shed light on the children who live inside the prison walls with their mothers. Female inmates, following up on their conditions and meeting their needs.

In the third session of the Hope Makers Initiative, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the five Hope Makers who qualified for the initiative’s finals with a financial reward of one million dirhams for each of them. His Highness also announced that the proceeds from the closing ceremony of the Hope Makers Initiative would be allocated to the benefit of the Magdi Yacoub Charitable Hospital construction project. Cardiology in Egypt, which will work to provide free treatment and perform more than 12,000 surgeries annually for heart patients in the Arab world, specifically children, to whom the new hospital will allocate 70% of its operations without charge.

The ceremony witnessed the submission of contributions from a number of businessmen and companies in the Emirates to support the establishment and equipment of Dr. Magdi Yacoub Hospital, while His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced the provision of a contribution to support the hospital equal to the total contributions of the Pioneers of Hope men. Business, doubling the amount to 88 million dirhams.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented Professor Magdi Yaqoub with the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Scarf, in recognition of his efforts in charitable and humanitarian work and his medical and scientific achievements, which for more than 50 years have given hope and life to millions of patients around the world.

In the third season, the initiative of Dr. Mujahid Mustafa Ali Al-Talawi from Egypt emerged, who has been providing health care to the poor and poor for decades, for a nominal fee or for free, and supports the poor, needy, and orphans in his village of Tala in Upper Egypt.

The initiative of Steve Sosby, the American journalist who obtained Palestinian citizenship, also emerged in exchange for his efforts with Palestinian children who lost limbs and his encouragement of teams of doctors and volunteers from around the world to support Palestinian medical teams, establishing the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

The “Hope Makers” initiative is based on a basic message, which is to spread hope in the region, combat despair, frustration and pessimism, promote the values ​​of optimism, establish a culture of giving and spread goodness, and provide an opportunity for messengers of positive change to translate their ambitions and aspirations by adopting their initiatives and supporting their projects that aim to instill hope. In all its forms.

The “Hope Makers” initiative targets individuals, teams, and non-profit institutions who have educational, health, environmental, service, development, or educational initiatives or programs directed at a specific group or segment of society, with the aim of making a positive difference in their lives and contributing to building a better reality for them. Which reflects on the stability of society, and strengthens the bonds of human and societal solidarity and solidarity as a whole.

The Hope Makers Initiative falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation,” and adopts the vision of the Foundation seeking to create hope in the region and the world, change the reality of the Arab world for the better, support efforts aimed at creating opportunities for giving, open windows for work, creativity and innovation, and mobilize Resources and energies to advance societies in various development fields, invest in sectors that seek to build and empower people, and work to provide a more stable, prosperous, and developing future.

The fourth edition of “Hope Makers” witnessed a partnership between the initiative and the ET Arabic platform, to develop a joint vision entitled “Art Creates Hope,” with the aim of involving Arab celebrities in doing good, establishing their image as an example to be emulated in humanitarian work, and supporting and enabling charitable work through cooperation with… Personalities with a prominent artistic and social standing, as artists and content makers participated in humanitarian projects to help those in need and alleviate their suffering in several countries.

“Art Creates Hope,” which provides an opportunity for well-known celebrities and artists in the Arab world to contribute to various humanitarian projects and initiatives, opened the door for community participation to keep pace with the activities and programs of Arab stars through the hashtag (#Art_Makes_Hope), which was launched in cooperation with the ET Arabic platform, as it seeks “Art Creates Hope” seeks to cooperate with celebrities from the Arab world to adopt various humanitarian initiatives in several countries, with the aim of spreading the values ​​of goodness and giving, and establishing a culture of hope and positivity in Arab societies, based on the great influence they have in their societies.

• Establishing the Hope Makers Academy with 50 million dirhams, with the aim of supporting hope makers in the Arab world.

• The Hope Makers Initiative falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation,” and adopts the vision of the Foundation that seeks to create hope in the region and the world.