At least 30,000 sheep in our country have already died from the bluetongue virus. This is evident from new calculations by the Dutch Sheep and Goat Breeders’ Organization, which emphasizes that bluetongue will also become prevalent among sheep in 2024. At carcass processor Rendac, the number of dead sheep delivered is eight to nine times higher than normal.
Frank van den Heuvel, Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
22:21
