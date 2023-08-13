The Director of Examinations at the Southern Gulf Block at the British Council, Deep Adhikari, revealed that more than 30,000 people have registered for the IELTS test annually in the UAE, while an increase in the number of test takers has been observed across various professions and age groups, stressing that a number of strict measures have been taken to maintain On the integrity and quality of the test, which includes four sections, including listening, reading, writing and speaking, where each section evaluates different language skills.

In detail, Adhikari explained to «Emirates Today» that the International English Language Test «IELTS» (IELTS) determines the individual’s level of proficiency in the English language, and his ability to absorb and use it in daily life, and it is one of the widely recognized tests, especially among those wishing to study. Or work or immigrate to English-speaking countries, indicating that the IELTS test is recognized by more than 10,000 organizations and destinations in more than 140 countries, including universities, employers, immigration authorities and professional bodies.

He pointed out that the test is characterized by its ability to provide an accurate measure of the English language skills of the individual, and is also necessary for both students and professionals, and potential employers, and a condition for admission to many international universities and colleges. In addition, many countries use IELTS scores as part of their immigration requirements, which helps prove their language skills when applying for visas or residency in some countries.

Adhikari said: “The (IELTS) test includes four sections, which include each of the listening, reading, writing and speaking sections, and each section specializes in assessing different language skills, as the listening section determines the student’s level of understanding spoken English, while the reading section contributes to assessing comprehension skills In the reading section, students in the writing section are required to prove their ability to express themselves in written English, while the speaking section assesses the spoken English skills of those taking the exam.

He added that the IELTS test attracts applicants from different demographic and professional groups, and an increase in the number of test takers has been observed across different professions and age groups, and this is due to the desire of many individuals to study abroad, to obtain high-quality education, and expand their career horizons, And the increasing demand for skilled professionals in English-speaking countries, prompting many to think about emigrating abroad for work purposes, and the professional requirements for many jobs, stressing that the IELTS test has become one of the basic requirements for obtaining higher education opportunities and career advancement worldwide.

Adhikari continued that test takers are being assessed objectively and consistently, as the British Council is committed to ensuring the correctness and reliability of its examination processes and results.

He continued, “We are working to achieve this through rigorous quality assurance procedures, including providing comprehensive training for examinees, standardizing exam-taking processes, and regular monitoring of test centers, or through the use of advanced technologies to enhance the safety and security of exams. We also implement sophisticated mechanisms to deal with incoming comments and complaints, in order to continuously improve our operations.”

He pointed out that the time period for obtaining the “IELTS” certificate varies, as it usually takes about 13 days from the date of taking the “PBI” test, and from two to three days for the “CDI” test, as well as with regard to the cost of taking the test, as the fees for the “PBI” test vary. IELTS” according to the place and type of test, pointing out that the British Council provides official scientific references for test training, and other online resources, such as “Road to IELTS”, which provides sample tests, tips and strategies to familiarize students with the test format and improve their skills.

