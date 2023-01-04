The number of requests for issuing cards for people of determination during the first three days of the new year reached 67, according to data from the Ministry of Community Development, which showed that the number of cards for people of determination issued by the ministry reached 30,301 cards by the end of the past year.

According to the ministry’s data, a copy of which was seen by Emirates Today, the number of applications submitted to the ministry to obtain a card for people of determination reached 49,461 since the activation of the card issuance service in 2014.

The People of Determination Card is considered an official document indicating that its holder is a People of Determination, which guarantees him the rights and services stipulated in the Federal Law of Persons with Disabilities No. (29) of 2006, and the regulations and decisions issued for its implementation.

Citizens of determination benefit from a number of benefits related to access to housing, a range of health services, as well as financial assistance for education, as well as rehabilitation services and free treatment in government care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Community Development encourages families of people of determination, citizens and residents, to apply for the card, because it is a tool for monitoring numbers and categories of disabilities, according to age groups, which helps specialized agencies in the process of identifying needs and understanding the gaps in the field of support and treatment for people of determination.

Conditions for obtaining a people of determination card

The Ministry of Community Development has set 4 conditions for obtaining a card for people of determination:

■ To be a citizen of the country or a legal resident therein.

■ To be diagnosed by an approved official medical or psychological body.

■ The presence of medical or psychological reports proving the existence of disability, in terms of type and severity.

■ The applicant must be a person of determination with intellectual, auditory, visual, physical, autistic or multiple disabilities.