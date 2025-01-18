It happened at dawn on a poultry farm in Vilar de Céltigos, in Grixoa.

Some 30,000 chickens have died in a fire in the electrical installation of a poultry farm in Vilar de Céltigos, in Grixoa, municipality of Santa Comba (A Coruña).

As reported by 112 Galicia and reported by Europa Pressthe event occurred around 5:00 a.m. this Saturday, when one of the two people who were in the facilities explained that a chicken warehouse was on fire.

Near the fire there is a home and some propane tanks that were not affected. Neither did the people involved, who managed to get outside shortly after the 112 call.

Around 6:00 a.m., the emergency services confirmed that the fire was under control, so they proceeded with the cooling tasks in the affected area. The electrical installation completely burned and 30,000 chickens died raised on this farm.









061 participated in the operation (preventively), the Cee Firefighters, the GES of Ponteceso, Brión and Noia, the Civil Guard and the Municipal Civil Protection Service of Santa Comba, as well as the personnel of the forestry district of the area.