His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, said through the “Al Khat Line” program on Sharjah Radio, that the 1,000 jobs announced in late December came at the request of some Sharjah government departments, and they are within the general budget. for the current year.

His Highness revealed that there are 3,000 other jobs. His Highness said: “They are all replacements in the General Command of Sharjah Police, and they are respectable civilian jobs, and the issue needs careful training for new employees before handing them over.”

His Highness added: “We have not forgotten the file of improving the salaries of retired Sharjah citizens on non-local staff, and they are the categories of families whose breadwinners, numbering 500, have been included in the current year’s budget. As for the category of bedridden, numbering 500 people, they are covered by health care and service. Social.

There is a proposal to find financial assistance for them, and for the group whose families can find work, we are working to provide jobs for them.”

Regarding projects, His Highness confirmed the completion of Khorfakkan University in the middle of this year, and the opening of Kalba University in 2023, in addition to many economic, investment and tourism projects in the cities of the emirate.



