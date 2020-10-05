The maximum limit of devotees visiting the famous shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath situated in the high Himalai region of Uttarakhand has been increased to three thousand per day. As per the latest order issued by Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board, the maximum number of devotees has been increased to 900 for Gangotri Dham and 700 for Yamunotri Dham.

However, the number of pilgrims coming to visit the Dham using helicopter service is not included. The Devasthanam Board had earlier removed the obligation to bring a corona-free inquiry report for travelers outside the state for the Chardham Yatra. After this there was a huge increase in the number of people seeking e-passes for dhamas. In view of this, the board has increased the maximum number of pilgrims to visit the four dhams.

Board’s Chief Executive Officer Ravinath Raman said that now, 3000 pilgrims will be able to see 3000 in Badrinath Dham, 3000 in Kedarnath, 900 in Gangotri and 700 in Yamunotri. Earlier, the board had sought a report from the district magistrates of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi to increase the number of pilgrims as per the facilities.

Badrinath is located in Chamoli district, Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district and Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district. Earlier, only 1,200 pilgrims were allowed to go to Badrinath, 800 to Kedarnath, 600 to Gangotri and 400 to Yamunotri.