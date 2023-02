02:09 An amusement park was turned into a refugee camp for the inhabitants of Osmaniye. © Albert Naya / France 24

An amusement park became a refugee camp for the inhabitants of Osmaniye, after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has left 12,000 dead. At least 3,000 people fled the city after losing their homes. Our special envoys Adrià Rocha and Albert Naya arrived at this camp and spoke with one of the affected families.