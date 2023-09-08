President Nicolás Maduro in a conference at the Miraflores Palace on August 16, 2023. Carlos Becerra (Bloomberg)

The 3,000 million Venezuelan money withheld abroad will be released in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the negotiation inform EL PAÍS. The assets will be managed by the UN and will be used for works and sanitation to improve the lives of Venezuelans. The release of these funds was agreed in November of last year in Mexico, in the dialogue between Chavismo and the opposition, but until now it had not been implemented. The United Nations feared that the government’s creditors could claim the money. However, the United States assured its protection in May. “Soon that money will circulate,” explain the same sources.

Chavismo had established the release of resources as its top priority. The Government lives low hours, the supposed Venezuelan economic recovery turned out to be a mirage for the majority of the population. The flow of money, which includes the construction of schools, hospitals and improvements in the battered public services, will allow Chavismo to improve its image in view of the next elections, which must be held in 2024. This movement could unblock the dialogue in Mexico, where it should find a specific date for these elections, to which the opposition will concur with a single candidate.

The main stumbling block to unlocking the assets was the bloated debt of Venezuela, which owes billions of dollars in commercial loans and arbitration awards. Several creditors have focused on assets outside the country frozen by US sanctions to try to collect debts from the government and state oil company PDVSA. The Bank of England has retained 31 tons of gold bars and the same is true of some accounts of the Central Bank of Venezuela in the United States. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, feared that the matter would become a legal mess, but the special diplomatic protection with which the United States has shielded the assets have deactivated all its preventions. The process involves officials from the State and Treasury Departments. Guterres is ready. It is time to have that money”, say negotiating sources. The United Nations, from New York, will be the depositary of the money and will ensure that its destination is as agreed.

Jorge Rodríguez, the main government negotiator in Mexico, said at the time that these were “legitimate resources of the State of Venezuela” and that recovering them “expresses the advancement of the right of our people to use and enjoy their assets and resources illegally and unfairly.” blocked”. The release of the funds is not subject to an opening gesture by the Chavista government. However, the opposition and the facilitating country, Norway, hope that this will serve to continue advancing in a dialogue that aims to find an agreed solution to the Venezuelan political and social crisis.

The international community, with Emmanuel Macron and Gustavo Petro, have also shown their concern about the slow pace of the process. By now it was expected that Maduro had already set a specific date for the 2024 presidential elections and that he would allow opposition politicians who are currently disqualified to participate in them. The vote should also have international observers -such as the EU in the 2021 regional elections- who verify that the elections are fair and equal. In other words, that the opposition can really challenge Maduro for power.

For this, the opposition tries to run in the elections with a single candidate. Except for some last-minute eventuality -it can never be ruled out in this context-, on October 22 a primary will be held from which an opponent will be elected who, as has been agreed, will have the support of the rest. The opposition itself has organized them, after ruling out the involvement of the National Electoral Council (CNE). The favorite to win them is María Corina Machado, although she has been disabled by Chavismo for 15 years. Machado scores very well in the polls in her direct confrontation with Nicolás Maduro.

The CNE has just appointed a new director, Elvis Amoroso, a veteran Chavista militant, member of the PSUV, personal friend of Cilia Flores, the first lady, and author of several of the most famous disqualifications. Three of the five rectors are affiliated with the Chavista government and two belong to opposition quotas. The entity will be in charge of holding elections that the United States and Europe hope will be fair. Maduro has publicly said that they will be free if the country is free of sanctions. The State has restrictions to sell its oil; establish economic agreements; purchase spare parts; hire services from American, Canadian or European companies; access international credit; and, for a few weeks, use your frozen funds abroad.

The United States and Venezuela have made timid rapprochements in the last year, especially since Washington proposed Caracas as an energy alternative to Russia, which had begun its invasion of Ukraine. North American officials met with Maduro in the Venezuelan capital and later there was an exchange of prisoners among which were the nephews of Flores, Maduro’s wife, who were detained for drug trafficking. As this newspaper revealed, Rodríguez and Juan González, adviser to President Joe Biden, met in Qatar in May to try to agree on another prisoner exchange. Washington conducted this meeting in the utmost secrecy.

In any case, the two countries look at each other with suspicion. US officials believe that Venezuela always has some excuse not to democratize its institutions and its electoral processes. They assure that they have extended their hand to Maduro with gestures such as the license that Chevron received to exploit oil in the South American country. Still, they have not seen significant progress on the Venezuelan side. In turn, Chavismo blames Washington for suffocating it economically with the sanctions and for having tried to overthrow the current government with the creation of a parallel one, such as that of Juan Guaidó. That path of pressure in the end turned out to be a failure.

Now the parties have a new opportunity to approach positions with the release of funds. The last word for that money to be distributed has been from the United States, which still maintains the hope of reaching a negotiated agreement. Maduro and Rodríguez should be the ones to move the next tab, marking the electoral date on the calendar. From that moment it will be possible to build the architecture of a process that the international community expects to be fair. The money retained abroad will no longer be an impediment to it.

