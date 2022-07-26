Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of illegally transporting passengers and its negative repercussions on their security and safety, and urged drivers of private vehicles not to engage in passenger transport activity without a permit from the competent authorities.

It called on the public to use approved and licensed means of transportation that comply with international safety requirements and standards, and to cooperate in combating illegal transportation, in order to preserve the safety of all.

She stressed the importance of cooperating with partners to address the process of illegal passenger transport, and to enhance security and community awareness by not using such illegally operating vehicles, stressing the continuation of joint campaigns with the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi, as a strategic partner for controlling violators.

The Director of the Transportation Security Department, Colonel Mubarak Awad bin Mahirom, stated that Abu Dhabi Police intensified inspection campaigns to curb such violations.

He pointed out that the penalty for using a vehicle to transport passengers without a license is a fine of 3,000 dirhams, impounding the vehicle for 30 days, and 24 traffic points.



