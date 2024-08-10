The Dubai Traffic Court has fined a 37-year-old Asian man Dh3,000 after he was convicted of failing to respect road users, running over an African woman and causing her bodily harm, as well as damaging property owned by others (a vehicle he collided with during the accident).

The facts of the case stated that the accused was driving his car and due to his negligence and inattention, he ran over the victim and damaged the other vehicle, as stated in the accident report and the schematic diagram. The report indicated that the victim was crossing the street from the designated pedestrian crossing, holding the driver fully responsible, and then the court ruled to convict him and punish him with a fine.