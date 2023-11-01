The Sharjah Federal Court fined a man 3,000 dirhams, after he was convicted of assaulting his wife by beating, while the wife filed another lawsuit demanding her divorce from the defendant for harm, after she had filed a previous lawsuit to return home, but her defendant husband refused that and became uninterested. What caused her psychological damage made it impossible for them to stay together forever. In her lawsuit, she demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay the deferred dowry and increase the spousal maintenance stipulated under a previous ruling from the Personal Status Court in Sharjah, by 2,000 dirhams per month, to become 5,000 dirhams per month, and increase the maintenance for her children from 2,000 dirhams to 6,000 dirhams per month, and to confirm her legal custody of the children. The defendant was required to pay 60,000 dirhams in annual housing rent, along with electricity and internet bills.

For his part, the defendant denied, in a reply memorandum through his lawyer, the incident of beating, in addition to the impermissibility of requesting a ruling to increase alimony for the wife or children, because a year had not passed since the last determination in accordance with the requirements of Article 64 of the Personal Status Law was issued since the ruling was issued, and he said that he was not able to file a lawsuit against him. The amount of expenses, because his salary is divided between alimony, debt installments, retirement allowance, and housing allowance, and he spends what remains of it on his second family. Also, the request to divorce her due to harm and the continuation of the discord is not based on reasons, but rather it came devoid of legal evidence, and the request to dismiss the case.

The court ruled to divorce the plaintiff from her defendant husband in an irrevocable divorce due to the rift between them, and to award the plaintiff the deferral of her dowry and the fees for her custody of her children, 500 dirhams for each one until they reach 18 years of age, and to continue providing housing for the children and their custody in the marital residence or other housing that is suitable, furnished, and equipped with water and electricity. Internet and gas. It also ruled that the plaintiff hand over the children’s original identity cards, and true copies of their passport, family book, and birth certificate.

• The court ruled to divorce the plaintiff from her husband due to the discord between them.