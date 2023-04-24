In the last week, some 300 migrant women Nationality venezuelan have been received in the hostel San Juan Bosco, the vast majority expelled by immigration authorities from USA through the border checkpoint Nogales, Arizona.

The women have been transferred to the San Juan Bosco shelter for migrants in the border city of Nogales, Sonora, by personnel from the National Institute of Migration (INM), local media reported.

The director of the temporary shelter, Juan Francisco Loureiro Esquer, explained that from Saturday 15 to April 21 at night, the mass expulsion of these women.

they all arrived distressed, fearful and uncertain about their situationwhenever they were separated from their families when they voluntarily turned themselves in in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, several weeks ago, but they were detained and deported by United States Immigration, he said.

At about 10:30 p.m. last Friday, he specified, the last of them were received – around 40 – and currently the shelter is above its maximum service capacity, which is 130 people.

“They were held incommunicado, according to their testimonies, and all they want is to meet with them again as soon as possible. Lis separated and deported across various borders, some through Tijuana, others Mexicali and others in Tamulipas, ”he said.

She said that they agreed that they received very undignified and humiliating treatment from the US immigration authorities.

For his part, the Mexican consul in Nogales, Arizona, Marcos Moreno Báez, explained that the deportations of migrants, including those of Mexican nationality, are being carried out in coordination between instances of both countries to avoid saturation at the borders.

He mentioned that the deportations are being carried out under strict protocols, attached to human rights by the Border Patrol, which is authorized to channel all migrants.

For its part, the Consulate will coordinate these efforts together with the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Government of Sonora.