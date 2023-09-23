Home page World

Severe fires have broken out again on the northern coast of Sicily. © Vigili del Fuoco

There is fire again in Sicily. Tourists also had to be brought to safety from the beach on the Italian island.

Palermo – Fire alarm again in southern Italy. “Palermo and Sicily are burning,” writes the Republica in a recent post. People are brought to safety. Nevertheless, deaths are also reported.

The entire Tyrrhenian coast of Sicily is affected by the fire alarm. Loud Ansa The “long fire front” extends from Gratteri to Cefalè. The Palermo motorway is closed between the towns of Cefalù and Castelbuono. The flames are fed by the sirocco, a hot wind that blows from the Sahara towards the Mediterranean.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the mountains around Gibilmanna. From here it spread to the very areas of Sicily that had already been hit by violent fires that summer.

The situation is currently particularly precarious in the region around the coastal town of Cefalù, which is popular with tourists. The fire reached the Rapputi district and created a “very complicated situation,” said the deputy mayor of Cefalù, Rosario Lapunzina.

As the day progressed, the flames moved further towards the coast and towards the districts of Settefrati and Mazzaforno, reports Republica. Two hotel accommodations in Mazzaforno were then evacuated: the Hapimag resort and the Sporting Club. Almost 300 people then sought refuge on the beach. They were then brought to safety by coast guard boats and private vessels.

Fire in Sicily: Flames engulf cars in motorway tunnel

Water and electricity are now out in the Ogliastrillo district of Cefalù, it is said. There are also individual reports of damage to houses. Daniele Tumminello, mayor of Cefalù, asked the people of the city to keep the streets clear so as not to hinder the emergency services.

Because of the strong winds, a firefighting plane had to interrupt its operations for a few hours in the morning. Twelve tanker aircraft, one Canadair, two helicopters and twelve forestry teams are in use.

Critical situations also occurred on the Palermo-Messina motorway. Near Pollina, several cars and a bus were trapped in a tunnel as flames blocked the exit. The vehicles reversed themselves out of the situation. (rjs)