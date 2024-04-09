Robbery with seizure of 300 thousand euros in Casal Lumbroso. A commando of six people with guns and knives kidnapped a businessman and his family in a house with a garden on the evening of Monday 8 April.

Some members of the gang, with distorted faces, managed to enter the garden of the house while two domestic workers were there and forced them to open the house door.

Weapons in hand

At gunpoint, the servants were forced to deactivate the home's alarm while the owner, who was in bed with his wife, was threatened with opening the vault. Inside there were jewels and watches worth 300 thousand euros. The owner and his family, it is not yet clear whether there were children in the house, were forced to remain still while the gang emptied the safe. From initial information released by the police, no one was injured.

The investigations

Investigations are underway to trace the six, some footage from the cameras in the street has been seized.