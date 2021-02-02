Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled to compel a young man to pay his friend 300,000 dirhams, which he had transferred to him in payments by way of a loan, confirming that the defendant did not provide evidence of his claim that he obtained it as a gift from his friend.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, in which he demanded the ruling obligating the defendant to pay him 300,000 dirhams, indicating that when he was on scholarship, he transferred the amount to his friend in installments as a loan, but he did not return it, while the defendant confirmed During the hearing of the lawsuit, the plaintiff transferred the sums of money to him as a gift, not a loan.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of the ruling after directing the complementary oath to the plaintiff that the receipts submitted by him prove the transfer of funds to the defendant, and the latter did not deny the validity of the transfer of the amount claimed by his counterpart to the validity of what the first claims, indicating that the defendant did not prove the validity of his claims. That these sums were a gift from the complainant, not a loan.

The court indicated that by directing the complementary oath to the plaintiff, the lawsuit has been established, and the defendant’s indebtedness has been proven correct in the claimed amount, and the court has decided to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 300,000 dirhams, with him bearing the judicial fees and expenses.





