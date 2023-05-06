“The time has come, words in motion. Justice for all, not just for ours. We are all one being, no matter our skin color. Let’s all live together without discriminating, say no to racism and everything else…”. A modern and energetic melody is playing: it is the chorus of a rap song. Its creators are young people from Navarra, who with their sincere voices recite a powerful reflection on migration.

Against racism is a song written by EASDi Corella students. This melody is the result of the intercultural awareness workshop through songs in the public institutes of Navarra. The activity, which has been carried out for a few months, has been a success among students and teachers. They have produced 12 titles, written by young people of different ages, grades and centers (between ESO and Vocational Training); who, having exchanged information about migrations, have turned their thoughts and feelings into music.

“The message that I would like to transmit is that it be taken into account that sometimes our family can become a stranger. We never know who will extend their hand to us in a risky or dangerous situation, it could be anyone”, says Emmelly Ortiz from Zárate da Luz (21 years old), from EASDi Corella. For her, making this composition has meant giving a part of herself. To improve yourself and the world.

A space for reflection

“We have experienced very emotional moments and we have learned, with testimonies of the harshness of the trip, what they miss: tears, laughter, hugs, solidarity, empathy, reflections on discrimination and loneliness,” explains Txus San Vicente, an activist who participate in the project. The activity aims to create a space of trust and security in which students can reflect on interculturality; but also, to talk about the prejudices and rumors that exist around her.

Today many people listen to more songs than news talking about important issues Maryama Kessari Mocktari, 15 years old

“We must find out about the luck that some have and what people who leave their country suffer, so that, at last, we see the great change that we have to make in this world,” says David Sierra, 14, by email. electronic. He and other students shared not only their migratory experiences, but also real events such as the tragedy in El Tarajal (Ceuta) in 2014, in which 15 immigrants who tried to reach Spain died. “Today many people listen to more songs than news talking about important issues,” explains Maryama Kessari Mocktari, 15, in a podcast from IESO La Paz de Cintruénigo.

With so many mixed feelings and so much to express, Kessari and her colleagues created the song. they died nameless, a piece in which they remember the dreams that went out on February 6, 2014. “It had a great impact on me because it did not seem fair to me that they came to kill people who come looking for a better future. Those who murdered them and those responsible, the only thing they did is clip the wings of those who want to fight for something better”, writes the young David Sierra.

Living in diversity

As one listens to the music listtitles like My wounds open either All his life they invite us to rethink and break the prejudices held about migrants. “Due to problems I had to leave. I ended up 10 days at sea, looking for a decent life, like the rest of the people. I was just looking for a job. The laws made me just a poor indigent (…) ”, is heard in the song Goodbye Senegalwhich tells the story of Cheickhouna, a migrant who after many problems managed to stay in Pamplona.

In addition to the approximately 300 students who have participated in the initiative, whose ages vary between 11 and 23 years, the teachers have also shown a very positive response to the development of this workshop. “It benefits group cohesion, respect for each and every one, starting with themselves, and reaching those strangers they contacted in the song preparation phase,” says professor Marta Indart (IESO Mendaur DBHI ).

Due to problems I had to leave. I ended up 10 days at sea, looking for a decent life, like the rest of the people. I was just looking for a job. The laws made me just a poor destitute Fragment of the song ‘Goodbye Senegal’

With the support of the General Directorate of Migration Policies of Navarra, the workshop is part of the Escuelas de Colores project, of the transversal brand Navarre of Colors. The latter encompasses various awareness-raising actions on intercultural coexistence and the fight against racism and xenophobia, such as the campaign Emotions without Borders or the projection in educational centers of the documentary film rasmia.

Along the same lines, as the activist Txus San Vicente comments, the initiative uses the great pedagogical potential of music to offer new ways of seeing, feeling and understanding life. Likewise, as it is part of the day-to-day life of adolescents, music challenges them to participate: “It is their language, a way of relating, building their identity or even deciphering their reality,” she points out.

