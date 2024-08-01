Statistics issued by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi showed that the department issued 300 licenses for social care professionals in the emirate from 2020 to the first half of this year, including 191 licenses for social workers, 95 licenses for psychologists, 10 licenses for family and marriage counselors, three licenses for applied behavioral analysts, and one license for psychotherapists. The statistics also showed that the third sector in Abu Dhabi includes 94 licensed public benefit institutions and associations, 49 companies with a social purpose, and 52 volunteer teams.

The Department, as the regulator of the third sector in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that it will continue its efforts to support and enable the growth of this vital sector, due to its role in driving comprehensive social and economic development in the emirate. It pointed out that five main categories of social care professions are licensed, including: social worker, psychotherapist, applied behavior analyst, psychologist and counselor with their various specializations.

She pointed out her keenness to empower the social sector and its workers from licensed social care professionals from the department, by developing their competencies and level of professional performance and enhancing their skills, which is consistent with her vision to raise the quality of services provided to the community by upgrading professional cadres that are the basis of development to build healthy societies from the psychological and social aspects.

The department stressed that since the start of licensing social care professionals and adopting licensing standards, it has been working on organizing several awareness workshops for those involved in providing social care services, and developing professional diplomas, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University, to qualify and raise the efficiency of current professionals in the social sector as part of the support plan, in addition to the department developing proficiency tests and presenting them in multiple testing centers, whether locally or globally, as well as automating procedures, to be presented via the official electronic platform “Tamm” for Abu Dhabi government services.

She pointed out that it implemented the integrated capacity building programme, in cooperation with the College of Humanities at the United Arab Emirates University, through three professional diploma programmes: social service, psychology, and family and marital counselling diploma, which are in line with the social care categories approved by the department, namely social specialist, psychological specialist, and social counsellor.

Public Benefit Associations

The process of issuing licenses for civil associations and institutions within the geographical scope of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi requires initial approval from the Department of Community Development. The association’s articles of association must be signed by the founding members, in addition to the minutes of the founders’ meeting signed by the attendees, the minutes of the interim committee meeting and the interim committee’s decision to authorize one of its members to submit registration papers, a statement of the names, titles, professions and places of residence of the founding members, copies of the founding members’ identity cards and passports, as well as a form for the founding members’ data. It is also required that the association conducts its activities after establishment for the public good alone without obtaining any financial gain, and membership is open to all.