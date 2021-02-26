Several hundred female students were allegedly abducted early this Friday from a school located in the Nigerian state of Zamfara, in the northwestern part of the country, by unidentified armed persons, according to local media.

According to the information collected by the newspaper ‘Daily Trust’, the attackers broke into the Government Girls Secondary School, in Jangebe, and kidnapped a for now undetermined number of students, although the media point to about 300 hostages.

Thus, a worker at the center told the newspaper ‘Punch’ on condition of anonymity that the attackers broke into the center’s hostel and kidnapped more than 300 students. A father and a teacher consulted by the British television channel BBC have pointed to the same figure.

A resident of Kawaye village has confirmed that his two daughters are among those abducted. I’m going to Jangebe to see the situation. They have told me that they have invaded the school around 1:00 am (local time), ”he said.

The attackers reportedly arrived at the school after attacking an Army checkpoint in the area, according to the PM News Nigeria news portal, although at the moment there is no information on victims. The Government has not commented on the incident at the moment.