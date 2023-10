Protesters inside the Cannon House building in Washington, during protests in the US this Wednesday | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Around 300 people were arrested this Wednesday (18) during a protest against the war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas held at the Capitol, the seat of the US legislative branch.

Several people gathered in a protest inside and outside the Capitol “demanding” an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7th after the terrorist group attacked Israeli territory.

According to information from the American broadcaster ABC News, A Capitol Police spokesperson said all of the arrests occurred after protesters entered a building housing the offices of US lawmakers.

As reported by ABC News, the demonstration was organized by a left-wing Jewish group called “Jewish Voice for Peace”. While some members held the protest and shouted slogans in front of the Capitol building, other protesters entered the Cannon House Office building – the building where the offices of members of the US House of Representatives are located.

The demonstration occurred shortly after another protest that was held in front of the White House. The Washington Metropolitan Police and other police departments in the region were called in by local authorities to reinforce security at public government buildings on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported. ABC News.

Ryan Zinke, US Representative for the Republican Party, wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account that “the irony is that the US Constitution protects the freedom of these protesters to be absolute idiots”, in reference to the protest participants.