About 300 businessmen, leaders and citizens from Minas Gerais signed a manifesto in defense of democracy. Called the ‘Second Mineiros Manifesto’, the virtual signing of the letter took place hours after the release of a text by Fiemg (Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais), in which the entity attacks the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for inquiries that investigate fake news and threats to democracy in Brazil.

+ Febraban reaffirms support for manifesto for democracy; read in full

The document was conceived by the president of the Minas Gerais Business Association (ACMinas), José Anchieta da Silva. The purpose of the document, according to him, is to rebuild the country’s democracy.

The letter is inspired by a 1943 manifesto, also signed by miners, against the dictatorship imposed in Brazil by Getúlio Vargas. At the time, Minas Gerais became the national protagonist of democracy.

“A way of governing where Municipalities and States are permanent hostages of what the Brasília-based central government thinks and desires has already been revealed, and long ago, wrong. This centralism, which increases inequalities, has already imposed backwardness and misery on the entire Brazilian Nation”, says the manifesto.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach