As many as 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be automated in some way by the newest wave of artificial intelligence spawned by platforms like ChatGPT, according to economists at Goldman Sachs.

They predicted in a report on Sunday that 18% of work globally could be computerized, with the effects felt more deeply in advanced economies than in emerging markets.

This is in part because white-collar workers are more at risk than blue-collar workers. Administrative workers and lawyers are expected to be most affected, economists said, compared with the “small effect” seen in physically demanding or outdoor occupations such as construction and repairs.

In the United States and Europe, approximately two-thirds of current jobs “are exposed to some degree of AI automation” and up to a quarter of all work could be done completely by AI, the bank estimates.

If generative artificial intelligence “delivers its promised capabilities, the job market could face significant disruption,” the economists wrote. The term refers to the technology behind ChatGPT, the chatbot sensation that has taken the world by storm.

ChatGPT, which can respond to requests and compose essays, has already led many companies to rethink how people should work every day.

This month, its developer revealed the latest version of the software behind the bot, GPT-4. The platform quickly impressed early adopters with its ability to simplify coding, quickly create a website from a simple outline, and pass exams with high marks.

Further use of this AI is likely to lead to job losses, Goldman Sachs economists wrote. But they noted that technological innovation that initially displaced workers historically also created long-term job growth.

While workplaces may change, widespread adoption of AI could increase labor productivity — and increase global GDP by 7% annually over a 10-year period, according to Goldman Sachs.

“While AI’s impact on the job market is likely to be significant, most jobs and industries are only partially exposed to automation and are therefore more likely to be supplemented rather than replaced by AI,” the economists added.

“Most workers are employed in occupations partially exposed to AI automation, and following AI adoption, will likely apply at least some of their freed capacity to productive activities that increase output.”

Of US workers expected to be affected, for example, 25% to 50% of their workload “could be replaced,” the researchers added.

“The combination of significant savings in labor costs, new job creation, and increased productivity for non-displaced workers raises the possibility of a labor productivity boom like those that followed the emergence of earlier general purpose technologies. , such as the electric motor and the personal computer. ”