A fisherman from Mallorca pulled a colossus of over 300 kilos out of the sea. It took seven hours to catch the giant tuna.

Sóller – The fisherman Antoni Moranta from Mallorca made a really big catch in the truest sense of the word. The tuna he and his crew pulled from the north of the island on Monday, July 3, weighed over 300 kilograms.

The imposing sea creature, a bluefin tuna, was also not that easy to catch: it took Moranta and the crew of the fishing cutter Danagus seven hours to heave the giant on board. Tuna can weigh up to 700 kilograms and grow accordingly large. In front of Malta, bathers even panicked because of a huge tuna.

300-kilo tuna in Mallorca – catch is a real sensation

A bluefin tuna of this size is a real sensation for the Balearic island of Mallorca. Accordingly, the news of the catch in the town of Sóller quickly made the rounds, reports the Spanish newspaper Ultimate Hora.

Normally, one finds smaller specimens of this species off Mallorca. The catches, which are otherwise common here, weigh between 100 and 150 kilograms. A few people came together at the port of Sóller to marvel at the magnificent specimen and to congratulate the lucky fisherman. There was also a lot of admiration for the fisherman and his team on social media.

Huge tuna was auctioned off in Palma de Mallorca at the Fish Exchange

In the Lonja, the fish trading exchange in the capital Palma de Mallorca, the six hundredweight animal was then auctioned on Tuesday morning. Moranta achieved a price of ten euros per kilogram, reports the Mallorca newspaper. The hours of hard work have definitely paid off for him. Mainly because he caught a second tuna, but much smaller at around 100 kilograms.

Catch numbers are strictly limited during the tuna season in Mallorca

It’s tuna season in Mallorca right now. Nevertheless, only a limited number of fish can be caught. A protective measure to allow depleted stocks to recover. So far, fishermen in the region have only caught 35 percent of the permitted amount, the paper writes.

