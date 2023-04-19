It’s not a plane, bird or frog, it’s a 300-kilogram satellite flying towards Earth – and it’s ready to crash-land this Wednesday.

NASA said Monday that the retired Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager spacecraft, also known as RHESSI, will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday after more than two decades in orbit.

Although most of the satellite must burn during its descent, some parts have a chance to survive the fiery return. “The risk of harm to any person on Earth is low – approximately 1 in 2,467,” the agency said in a statement.

Official estimates point out that the satellite, which weighs about 300 kg, should collide with Earth around 22:30 at Brasilia time. There is, however, a margin of error of plus or minus 16 hours. NASA has not revealed what the satellite’s impact zone will be.

First launched into its low-Earth orbit in 2002, RHESSI observed solar flares and coronal mass ejections that aided scientists’ investigation into the physics of the sun’s bursts of energy.

Using its imaging spectrometer, RHESSI recorded 100,000 X-ray events, according to the agency, as well as gamma-ray images. It marked the first time that gamma-ray and high-energy X-ray images of solar flares had been captured.

Until its decommissioning in 2018 due to “communication difficulties”, the spacecraft also aided discoveries related to the shape of the sun and “terrestrial gamma-ray flashes”, which are bursts that occur during lightning storms on Earth.

At 300 kilograms, RHESSI is a relatively light satellite compared to others that have been launched or returned from orbit. NASA has estimated in 2021 that around 27,000 pieces of space junk are floating around in orbit – not including the potentially disruptive and destructive debris that remains “too small to track”.

Traveling at incredibly high speeds, the danger of space junk is mostly reserved for orbiting spacecraft, as there have been no confirmed injuries or deaths as a result of free-falling space debris.

According to NASA, the higher the orbital debris is, the longer it will take to fall back to Earth. It takes “several years” for debris to return to altitudes of 600 kilometers or less, but centuries for “orbital decay” to occur at 800 kilometers.

At 1,000 kilometers, “orbital debris will typically continue to circle Earth for a thousand years or more.”