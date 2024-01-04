The Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police organized an awareness lecture for 300 employees working at the “One & Only One – Zabeel” and “Siroo” hotels, in cooperation with the Department of Economy and Tourism, the General Department of Civil Defense, and the Dubai Services Corporation. Ambulance, and internal partners in Dubai Police.

Acting Director of the Tourist Police Department, Colonel Adel Murshid, confirmed that the awareness lecture comes as a continuation of the efforts of the Tourist Police Department to raise awareness of Dubai Police services among hotel workers and the general public of tourists and visitors, in order to enhance the feeling of security and safety.

The General Administration of Civil Defense provided awareness regarding fire prevention, accidents, and safety procedures, while the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services provided awareness of the most important first aid procedures, communication channels, and ways to deal with emergency situations. On the part of Dubai Police, the General Department of Narcotics Control, the Electronic Investigation Department, the Lost and Found Department, the Criminal and Administrative Investigations Department, and the 901 Call Center provided awareness of the services provided by the Smart Police Center (SPS), which are qualitative and smart, and available 24 hours a day. And without any human intervention, in addition to raising awareness of the harms of drugs and crimes and reporting them through the “e-crime” platform.