Turkey has been under attack on allegations of sending militants from Syria to fight Armenia. French President Emmanuel Macran has confirmed that more than 300 hardcore Islamic terrorists have reached Nagorno-Karabakh via Gaziantep, Turkey. Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to be fierce in Nagorno-Karabakh. Meanwhile Armenia has given its consent for talks on ceasefire.The French President said in Brussels, “I can assure you that more than 300 Syrian militants were evacuated from the Aleppo zone some time ago and they are deployed in the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey (which is Azerbaijan Will fight on behalf). He said, ‘This is a very concrete fact. These people have been identified and searched. All these have links with the well-known terrorist organization ISIS. ‘

Macran said that I have spoken to President Vladimir Putin in this regard and he has confirmed that he has received information about this. Macran said, “Turkey’s behavior as a NATO member has become disgusting. We believe that this type of behavior is completely unacceptable. In this case the Lakshman Rekha has already been crossed. ‘





Turkey is paying lakhs of rupees to terrorists

Earlier, there were reports of terrorists sending thousands of terrorists from Pakistan and its ‘religious mentor’ Turkey to Armenia for war. Now for the first time France has confirmed this. These militants have been sent to Nagorno-Karabakh from Syria and Libya affected by civil war. These terrorists, known as ‘killing machines’, are being paid a lot of money for the war with the Christian country of Armenia in favor of the Muslim country Azerbaijan. This move by Turkey has increased the tension and its threat of war with Russia has started increasing.

It is being told that these terrorists reached Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on September 22 and thereafter. The number of these heavily armed terrorists is said to be around 1 thousand. All these are being reported from Al Hamza Brigade. Most of the terrorists have come from Syria. However, some people have also been sent from Libya. It is being told that Pakistan is also helping in this mission of Turkey and its terrorists are very active in this area.



ISI is working to send terrorists to Azerbaijan

Reports are being claimed that the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is working to unite these terrorists and send them to Azerbaijan. It is being told that Turkey is giving salary of 1500 to 2000 dollars to these terrorists. At the same time, Pakistani social media are being posted in support of Azerbaijan. Let me tell you that while 94 percent of the population in Armenia is Christian, 97 percent of the population in Azerbaijan is Muslim.