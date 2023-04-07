A lot of news is reported about mothers who sold their daughters’ long hair to women’s grooming salons to benefit from it in prolonging hairdos for women who need to beautify or to market it after converting it into a wig for children’s cancer centers in specialized hospitals in Beirut.

The phenomenon is expanding

This phenomenon began to spread in the Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon, which are concentrated in the Bekaa regions and northern Lebanon.

The phenomenon expanded to reach women in families who needed to secure daily sustenance during the month of Ramadan.

A worker in the manufacture of wigs in the city of Sidon told Sky News Arabia that the price of every 100 grams of natural hair amounts to 30 million pounds (about 300 dollars).

Sad stories

Jamil, a hairdresser in Beirut, told Sky News Arabia that a woman had gone to him to sell her hair, noting that it was a sad incident. He added, “The situation was shocking, and I did not expect to cut her hair for this reason.”

Another incident was talked about by a hairdresser in the city of Zahle in the Bekaa Valley in the east of the country, and he said, “A woman surprised me by asking to cut her blonde daughter’s hair in exchange for $50.” “It is one of the strangest stories I have seen during my years of practicing the profession,” he continued.

The owner of a beauty salon in Akkar, northern Lebanon, said that this phenomenon has begun to spread among the women of the camps in that region. She explained that “the hair of the girls in the camps for the displaced is longer and that their mothers sell it for a dollar.”

Scary alert!

In a related context, Saeb, the owner of a wig-making factory, explained, “This trade was active in Syria, and it has recently arrived in Lebanon. Hair is sold by fine to turn it into bridal hair ornaments, and it is promoted by hairdressers in Lebanon.”

Saeb concluded his speech to Sky News Arabia, “This phenomenon began in Lebanon a short time ago, hoping that it will not expand and affect other parts of the bodies of citizens and displaced persons in order to secure a living.”