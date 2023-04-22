The cries of these children are heard under the sound of planes and the continuous showers of bullets. However, volunteers were able to hear the innocent sounds of distress and move urgently to collect donations to save them and provide them with the necessary needs, amid calls for the need to find an alternative location in the relatively safe areas of the capital to house them.

These children live in “Dar Al-Maygoma” in the Al-Sajana suburb, which is about 3 kilometers away from the General Command of the Sudanese Army in the southwest direction.

Breastfeeding was interrupted

The most prominent Sudanese activist in civil society organizations, Nazem Siraj, told Sky News Arabia that 300 children in Dar al-Maiqoma lived in tragic conditions during the war, as the milk and food allotted to them ran out as a result of the interruption of supplies due to the military confrontations, and the volunteer breastfeeding women were unable to reach To the shelter for the duration of the clashes.

He added, “We have taken many steps and campaigns to collect donations from charitable organizations in order to provide the necessary needs for children who lack support. Now things are going well, and we have definitely gone a long way in saving these children.”

According to a volunteer at the Maygoma House who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” website, the house is administratively affiliated to the governmental Ministry of Social Welfare in Khartoum State, but its operating budgets depend on attracting support from charitable organizations on an ongoing basis, and it does not find sufficient funding from the state, so there was no Large stocks of milk and food supplies for the children when the war broke out.

From months to 5 years old

She indicates that the children currently stuck in the Maygoma care home range in age from one month to 5 years, and they live in very difficult conditions at these moments, but some parties have begun to provide assistance despite the difficult circumstances, as armed clashes continue amid the closure of bridges and roads linking parts of the capital. .

Dar Al Maygoma shelters children who lack support or whose parents are unknown from birth until they reach the age of five, and it has been playing this role for decades. These youngsters enjoy great sympathy and solidarity from members of Sudanese society and humanitarian organizations that did not delay in responding to calls for their help, but perhaps the sound of planes and cannons masked their cries from many this time and few could hear them.

Idris Abdallah, a volunteer in a Sudanese civil society organization, believes that it is necessary to evacuate the children who lack support in Dar al-Maiqoma to an alternative location in the peripheral areas of the capital, Khartoum, that would be relatively safe, because their stay in this inflamed place means their death either from starvation or fear, that is, if they are not exposed to bullets and shells. indiscretions.

Abdullah told Sky News Arabia: “Keeping these children in the Maigoma House will have a great psychological impact on them if they are saved, because adults cannot bear the horror of military attacks, let alone the fate of children under the age of five.”

He added, “We appeal to the parties to the conflict, organizations and all concerned parties to save these innocent voices, as they cannot bear more than that, and 7 days of terror are enough to destroy their lives.”