I.Progress is being made in the negotiations on Europe’s largest armaments project. The two main companies involved, Airbus and Dassault Aviation, have come closer and have reached an agreement on the fundamental issues, according to the negotiating circles.

The two companies had argued for months over the distribution of tasks, competencies and property rights. All questions have not yet been clarified; When it comes to the subject of the engine, it is said that there is still a problem. But an agreement is now considered possible after considerable doubts had arisen over the past few weeks. The participating states Germany, France and Spain still have to agree to the proposals of the industrial companies.

At stake is a system that not only includes new combat aircraft, but also swarms of drones, satellites, ground stations, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, refueling planes and the next generation of the flying radar system Awacs. The Airbus works council has estimated the total cost of the system at around 300 billion euros. In July 2017, Chancellor Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron launched the program; it should be operational in 2040 and replace fighter planes such as Eurofighter and Rafale.

France is putting pressure on Germany

Differences had recently intensified, among other things, in the allocation of know-how, the so-called intellectual property rights. It was also controversial who determined the stealth technology and the electronic flight control of the fighter aircraft.

The competitive situation between Airbus and Dassault Aviation heightened tensions. The French fighter pilot Rafale von Dassault today repeatedly encounters the Eurofighter, in which Airbus is significantly involved, in international tenders. Therefore, no one wanted to leave the intellectual property from the investments of the past decades to the other side without further ado.

The next phase envisages building a demonstrator – i.e. an airworthy model – consisting of at least a combat aircraft and drones, on which various technologies will be tried out. It should fly in 2026. The costs for the three nations could total around 10 billion euros, according to defense circles. The French side in particular is pushing for the funds to be approved quickly by the German Bundestag. She fears that the time window before the federal election will soon be closed.

Dispute over the number of demonstrators

The participating countries have now received a proposal from the industry about the construction of a demonstrator, reported the advisory staff of the French Defense Minister Florence Parly, as the French newspaper “La Tribune” wrote. The negotiations continued, however.

The engine manufacturers Safran from France, MTU from Germany and ITP Aero from Spain have to come to an agreement on the engine issue. ITP belongs to the British Rolls-Royce group, which works on the British-Italian fighter jet project Tempest and competes with FCAS. Safran is apparently calling for the engine that is currently used in the Rafale to be built on, while MTU and ITP are advocating the Eurofighter’s engine.

In February, the Airbus works council called for the development of its own demonstrator for Germany. Otherwise too much knowledge, experience and thus job security would be lost in Germany. What had been built up through decades of work on the Tornado and the Eurofighter must be preserved and continued, it said. So far, however, only one demonstrator has been planned for the “New Generation Fighter”.

Dassault Aviation is largely responsible for the technical management of the construction of the fighter aircraft. Airbus should pay more attention to the overall system and individual parts such as the drones. The CSU politician Reinhard Brandl demanded that Germany, France and Spain each receive their own demonstrator.