The Ministry of Education stated that the number of autistic students enrolled in government schools in the country has reached 300, according to the latest statistics in the UAE.

On Twitter, the ministry affirmed its keenness to take care of students of determination with autism spectrum disorder, through the various services it provides to them.

She stated that students who have autism spectrum disorder with high performance can complete their studies at the secondary level, then join institutes and higher education institutions according to their abilities, in addition to their abilities to pass the specialization while providing the required accommodations from the institution, and for students who have autism spectrum disorder with performance They can enroll in programs and paths of professional and applied qualification, and qualify them to join the labor market according to jobs that suit their abilities.

Heba Shata, Director General of the Center for the Treatment of Autism and Developmental Delays, identified autism as a defect in the functioning of the brain, as the brain receives the stimuli but cannot interpret them, which results in the inability to issue appropriate reactions, pointing out that the behavioral treatment for autism is based on programming The brain and rehabilitation of the child to enter school.

She indicated that the Corona pandemic affected life in general, and its repercussions also affected people of determination, especially autistic children, who do not leave their homes accompanied by their families except for the most urgent necessity, adding that the autistic child needs care and follow-up around the clock.

Shata added that “the family of a child with autism changes its life system from discovering that the child has autism until entering school, because it is using all its resources to support it,” pointing out that there is no diagnosis or evaluation of the child for free, and after evaluating the child, he needs an early intervention program. Which means that he undergoes an individual qualification program.





