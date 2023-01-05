Portuguese colonialism confronted the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) since the mid-1960s, at the height of the anti-colonial liberation movements on the African continent. But it was the fall of Portugal’s authoritarian regime in 1974, through the Carnation Revolution, that triggered Mozambique’s independence a year later, along with other Portuguese colonies. However, the new independent state, governed by FRELIMO, with a Marxist-Leninist orientation, found itself only two years later with the outbreak of a new armed conflict.

That arose as a consequence of the confrontation between the one-party government and the Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO). This was an insurgent armed group with an anti-communist orientation, financed by the white minority regimes of South Africa and Rhodesia and supported by various Western powers in the context of the bipolar confrontation.

The conflict between FRELIMO and RENAMO, which despite its notable foreign influence was known as the Mozambique civil war, lasted around 15 years and had serious human and socioeconomic consequences.

30 years have passed since the signing of the Rome General Peace Agreement in 1992with the support of the United Nations and in the context of the end of the apartheid South Africa and the collapse of the Soviet bloc. Since then, many things have changed, but other dynamics remain.

Socioeconomic evolution

The improvement in the levels of different development indicators after the end of the armed conflict was within the foreseeable range. So, the Life expectancy at birth wave primary education completion rate have increased significantly since then. Something similar has happened with the level of per capita incomealthough well below the average values ​​for sub-Saharan Africa and for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

In 2021 Mozambique occupied one of the last places in the low category human development (185, out of a total of 191 countries). Despite the improvement in its Human Development Index and in other indicators linked to thisits value is also below the mean of these groups with the worst data.

Similarly, the reduction in poverty levels, to which so many efforts have been directed, despite being remarkable, is far from satisfactory. A) Yes, poverty incidence rate has been reduced substantially in recent decades. However, these general trends mask the parallel increase in inequality levels and the strong concentration of poor households in rural areas.

A democracy with pending subjects

At the political level, formal peace gave way to a multi-party democracy that over time has revealed different deficiencies and major pending issues. Among them we could cite the lack of alternation in the Government, the unfinished process of decentralization at the territorial level or the repeated questioning of transparency in electoral processes by RENAMO.

The same could be said about the low levels of democratic quality or the high perception of corruption, evidenced in the low position of Mozambique in indices on democracy either corruption.

Finally, the confluence of these and other factors ended up turning the political confrontation into an armed one when RENAMO decided to take up arms again in 2013. This took the form of attacks on targets such as government facilities and ambushes of trains or vehicles on the highways, mostly in the central and northern regions of the country.

Several years with different pacification initiatives were necessary to finally reach the 2019 Peace AgreementAlthough this agreement has been violated on several occasions by one of the RENAMO factions.

Extractive megaprojects and new conflicts

One of the main recent changes is linked to the exploitation of extractive resources, mainly coal and natural gas in the provinces of Tete and Cabo Delgado, respectively. All of this has meant the landing of large transnational companies, both from the North and from the Global South.

In these areas, optimistic expectations have been generated regarding the improvement of living conditions for the local population. However, there is great uncertainty and concern regarding the specific effects that all this may actually have.

Added to this is the lack of transparency and patronage practices, which often consolidate the capture of resources by political elites. it all ends forming a “limited access” society that avoids a fair distribution of the benefits resulting from these large investments and the application of a more inclusive development model.

In turn, these dynamics have also increased the risk of over-indebtedness and Mozambique’s public debt service It has increased very rapidly in recent years.

In addition, it is generating great frustration and increased conflict linked to the breach of initial expectations, to processes of forced resettlement of thousands of people, as well as to the environmental damage generated by said megaprojects.

Finally, from the end of 2017 a new outbreak of armed violence arose in Cabo Delgado, linked to radicalized sectors of Islam, in this context. whose causes should not be simplified.

This began with attacks on police posts, ambushes, and clashes with state security forces and bodies, which continued with the destruction of infrastructure, burning of homes, and indiscriminate killings of the civilian population in said province, to later spread to neighboring provinces. Niassa and Nampula.

It is estimated that some 3,500 people have died as a result of these attacks and around 800,000 have been forced to leave their homes. Given this, the militarization of this area of ​​the country, by the army and the armed forces of Rwanda and of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), for its acronym in English) as a regional group, has become the main response by the government; all this in a context of harsh criticism of the actions of the security forces for serious human rights abuses and violations.

the fight continues

There is no doubt that in the last three decades Mozambique has undergone great transformations in very different areas, although not always positive. All of this has only highlighted the problems and limits of the current development model in economic, social and political terms, as well as the great challenges that it will face in the future.

During the war of independence, an expression became popular, becoming a slogan for a people who aspired to free themselves from their bonds, to own their future and to rebuild their country to collectively create a new reality and achieve a better life. Today this is still very much in force, because for the majority of the population of Mozambique, the fight continues… —The Fight Continues, in Portuguese.

Eduardo Bidaurratzaga Aurre He is a professor in the Department of Applied Economics at the University of the Basque Country / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea. This article was originally published on The Conversation.

