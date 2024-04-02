Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 00:06



| Updated 07:17h.









Thirty years ago these days, the world woke up shocked with some very surprising news. At the peak of his fame, having achieved what so many crave, Kurt Donald Cobain had committed suicide. It was April 5, 1994. Instead of fading slowly, a flash. But before that he had changed the course of music: he had marked the end of disco, glam and hard rock, he had made a mood that was both depressive and angry at the same time fashionable, and he had taken millions of young people attracted to the streets. for that creative and loud nihilism, of underground inspiration… even if it sold more than anyone else. We review the life and work of an icon without whom the nineties cannot be understood.

Credits Sara I. Belled collaborated on this piece.