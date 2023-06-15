Symbol of an era

3 podiums, 10 victories and a world title, conquered at the end of a legendary, movie-like season, which it actually became thanks to the skilful direction of Ron Howard. This, in numbers, it was James Hunt in Formula 1. But if there is a driver whose impact is not really measurable in numbers it is precisely that of the legendary English driver, who between 1973 and 1979 perfectly symbolized a certain way of living Formula 1characteristic of those years and then gradually disappeared.

Lights, shadows

Women, smoking, drinking, partying; but also a heavy foot, infinite talent, daring overtaking and a total disregard for the opinion of others. All of this, in a nutshell, was Hunt. The perfect antagonist of the ‘computer’ Niki Lauda, ​​forerunner of contemporary F1 but also a true friend of the Englishman. However, Hunt was also a controversial driver, not surprisingly nicknamed “the shunt”, and in some ways also ‘protected’ by the system, to the detriment of less glamorous colleagues. As in 1978, when Riccardo Patrese became the scapegoat for the terrible accident in Monza which cost Ronnie Peterson his lifedeflecting onto him responsibilities that belonged to Hunt.

Lights and shadows, like everyone and most of all. It is no coincidence that the doyen of British commentators, Murray Walker, had defined it “arrogant, rude, impolite and inconsiderate. But he was also endearing, funny and had a light-hearted personality“. In his career Hunt has certainly won less than his talent would have deserved, as would have happened years later to another unconventional driver, who had his declared idol in Hunt: Kimi Raikkonen. But collecting statistics was certainly not the reason that drove Hunt to put his life on the line on circuits around the world, always pushing the risk bar a little further.

Helmet

His was also legendary helmet, very recognizable and become symbolic exactly like the wearer: black background, lateral writing ‘James Hunt’ in large white characters, associated with blue, yellow and red horizontal stripes. However, the prominent name on the helmet was nothing new: Jacky Ickx, Francois Cevert and Niki Lauda did the same before him. The entire coloring is inspired by that of his school, Wellington College, which welcomed him in his youth in Berkshire. Finally, in 2012 and 2013, many will remember Raikkonen’s homage at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the Finn wearing the exact replica of the Englishman’s helmet.