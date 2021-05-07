30 years old | Rosa Kettumäki, a journalist familiar from Morning TV, took off, although a nervous interviewee predicted a poor future for her.

According to journalist Rosa Kettumäki, media houses have been bad at exporting journalistic news content to young viewers.

BIRTHDAY INTERVIEW Giving feels like a journalist Rosa from Kettumäki From the “delightfully confusing” idea. It is confusing because Kettumäki does not really know how to see himself as a significant public figure.

“Why on earth would my birthdays be so important?” Kettumäki asks.

This is how he says despite the fact that his face is probably even more familiar to many Finns. Kettumäki has worked on various news programs of Yleisradio for ten years, of which he has been seen as a presenter on Yle’s morning television for the last two years.

Or was seen.

In January, Kettumäki announced that he would leave his wash as a morning presenter. Since April, she has been working on the new Yle News Rec editorial, which was launched the day before the interview.

Kettumäki says he is excited about the future.

“This can become quite a mind blowing thing that develops the whole industry. Journalistic media need to develop completely new forms of expression. ”

Do you consider yourself a pioneer?

“Indeed.”

INTERVIEW is made on the top of a cliff in Alppiharju, behind which is the Linnanmäki amusement park. In these landscapes, Kettumäki’s career took a surprising turn exactly ten years ago.

Kettumäki was involved in the Youth Voice editorial, where in the spring of 2011 he made a story for Yle’s A-studio about the working conditions of Linnanmäki’s summer employees. For the story, he wanted to interview Linnanmäki’s CEO Risto Räikkö.

The encounter ended in controversial characters. Räikkönen was nervous about the questions of a journalist in his twenties and walked out of the interview twice.

“Finally, he said something else along the lines that if I keep doing this type of stuff, my career will not go well,” Kettumäki recalls.

On the contrary.

The Linnanmäki story received a lot of attention and Kettumäki’s career development took off in a rocket-like way. “I had never dreamed of anything like that,” he reveals.

IN IITIS grown up Kettumäki dreamed of theater at a young age. There was no youth theater in the hometown and he decided to apply for Kallio’s expression skills in high school. There was not only a theater hobby but also the Voice of the Youth editorial.

“In a way, it drifted from place to place, and at some point just found itself turning into a journalist.”

In saying this, Kettumäki does not mean that he is not passionate about his work. Kettumäki states that it is important for him as a journalist to bring out issues that are perceived as unfair in society and new perspectives for public debate.

He believes it will make society a better place. ”That’s where my journalism starts.”

Yle’s current affairs program On Friday and in the morning television, Rosa Kettumäki has become an iron professional in live broadcasts.­

Current affairs program Friday and with the morning television, Kettumäki has become an iron professional in live broadcasts. He says that with hundreds of broadcasts, he has noticed that it is often worthwhile to turn interviews into conversational situations that are as natural as possible.

Kettumäki does not believe that the best interview is always created in such a way that the journalist only asks a carefully written chain of questions. Often the situation is more interesting when even the interviewer dares to be really present in the situation, listen to what the guest is saying and come up with questions about the flight as well.

“Sometimes I surprise myself with what I’m asking,” he says and laughs.

Kettumäki can also empathize with the role of a guest interviewee. He says he remembers how he himself excited his first live broadcasts “just like a pig”. The head went overdrive, and the idea wasn’t always at its sharpest in interview situations.

That is why Kettumäki wants to make the interview situations as comfortable and inspiring as possible for the guests as well.

“Of course, the most important thing of all is to make journalistically high-quality content, but alongside that, an important part of my job as a presenter is to get the interviewees to relax.”

DIRECT transmissions will be less, at least for a while. In the future, Kettumäki’s main work will be in Yle Uutiset Rec, where he will develop new ways of making news and current affairs content. In practice, it means creating different video content for Yle Areena and Youtube.

The main target group is 20-30 year olds. “As a media professional, I know very well what kind of viewer profiles are or how much young people spend time in Some,” Kettumäki says.

“If we want journalism to be relevant in the future, we need to take it where people consume media. Media houses have been pretty bad at that. No wonder it’s a really difficult task. ”

Should news journalism be more entertaining?

“I do not think so. More interesting, yes. ”