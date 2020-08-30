30 years old | Pekka Hyysalo had a severe brain injury at the age of 20 but recovered: Now he wants to talk to people about what responsibility means

Son did not like that an attempt was made to restrain him.

“Let Dad let go, I want to go ite. Let me count in peace, ”said the under-schooler Pekka Hyysalo to his father on a ski slope.

The father had helped his son lift up the slope and after that he thought they would come down together so that the boy was safely between his legs. Hyysalo wanted to get up to speed alone. And when he decided on something, he liked it.

That is Hyysalo’s favorite book from his book to be published this fall Responsibility FightBack (Oak). “My parents have been really lovely that since then they have just let me pull,” Hyysalo says now.

And yes, Hyysalo has really gone full. First towards the world top in freestyle skiing and after a serious accident ten years ago towards rehabilitation. During this time, he has become a popular speaker and a legacy of perseverance.

Professional sports was Hyysalo’s dream since he was a child. His parents were not professional athletes. Mom skied a lot of cross country for fun and Dad was a “tourist skier”.

Hyysalo started with hockey and played it actively until the length started to come too fast.

“I grew between the second and fifth grades by about ten cents a year. The growth spurt made me clumsy, ”says Hyysalo.

He decided to take advantage of the new dimensions and played basketball for the next couple of years.

Hyysalo had been interested in snowboarding before, but at first only as a hobby. However, the slope began to take more and more. When he couldn’t get to the jumps hard enough on the board, he switched to skis.

“I calculated the trajectory and learned the right technique and made the cutting turn. In the seventh grade, I finished downhill skiing and I was left with one skis with two heads, ”Hyysalo says, referring to his freestyle styles.

Progress towards the world top was fast. Among other things, Hyysalo won a double championship at the Finnish Youth Championship freestyle in 2006 and a slopestyle championship gold in 2010.

Shortly afterwards, in April 2010, Hyysalo crashed badly. The jump in Ylläs failed and Hyysalo hit his head so hard that the helmet cracked. The result was a brain injury, quadriplegic stroke and a three-week coma.

It was uncertain whether Hyysalo would ever walk again.

“The hospital summer was still going well, but in the fall at the rehabilitation center, the reality of my condition began to dawn. My life didn’t seem to matter. ”

At the Rehabilitation Center, Hyysalo thought about things. He did intensive rehabilitation exercises because he didn’t want to talk to anyone. It was therapeutic. The mind began to settle in a week.

“I decided to do my best every day so that maybe one day I can be happy again. “

Next the change in life came in 2013 when he was on television Jari Sarasvuon interviewee.

Soon the story of Hyysalo was known and became more and more interesting to the audience. He was asked a lot for interviews and to perform. However, in the early stages of rehabilitation, he did not cope much. Speaking and moving quickly took away strength.

“I can especially thank my mother. He helped me keep my package together. ”

Hyysalo says his life is divided into three ten-year periods. First he sought direction, then chased the dream, and finally learned to speak and walk again.

“I can’t wait for the next ten years and for me to be able to direct my forces beyond myself. That is, to other people and the environment. ”

Hyysalo began writing a book on human responsibility a year ago. For him, responsibility is not a distressing thing, but an opportunity for all. Everyone can choose how to act in different situations – and responsibility remains, no matter what adversity.

“It’s kind of raw, but also extraordinarily great,” Hyysalo says, stressing that his recovery isn’t over yet.

“I’m not ready for the case, but none of us are. If you still wake up every morning and decide to do your best, then we are starting to do well. ”