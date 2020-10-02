30 years old | “I’ve always wanted to break the boundaries,” says heavy metal music and movie music musician playing the accordion Netta Skog

Accordion artist Netta Skog’s professional career started at the age of 16 from the folk metal band Turisas’ foreign tour.

Musician Netta Skog still fondly recalls the phone call he received more than a decade ago. The call practically began his professional career as an accordion artist.

“I was in high school for a lesson when an unknown number was called. I thought maybe someone had something important and I went down the aisle to answer. ”

At the other end of the handset, the sound was introduced Mathias Nygårdiksi, singer of the Finnish folk metal band Turisas. The band needed a accordionist for the tour, which would begin in a couple of weeks.

Skog hadn’t even heard of the whole of Turisas, but the offer still attracted him.

“Of course I was excited right away. Mom and Dad didn’t quite agree. But Dad chatted with the band and asked what tour life abroad means in general. So they let me go. “

“Later, Mom and Dad have said it was the best decision of their lives.”

Four the week’s European tour was like a dream for a 16-year-old he hadn’t even been able to dream of.

“Everything was cool,” Skog recalls: flying, sitting in the car, gigs, even roaring.

“Before that, I hadn’t really even thought that music could become a profession.”

Of course, music had been an important part of Skog’s life. The family had always played and sung. Mom, Dad and Mom Dad had been touring, as were the big sisters.

Below was also the victory of the Golden Accordion competition, which was caught a year earlier. Skog played Nightwish’s song in the televised final Dead to the World.

“Someone, I still don’t know who, put my performance on Youtube. Turis’ callers had just contacted me based on that video. ”

Skogin the path chosen is guaranteed to have divided the accordion people. Some have felt that hevi and accordion do not fit together, while others have loved the combination.

“In the golden accordion, I deliberately chose a slightly different song. I’ve always wanted to break the boundaries and act as a guide, although, of course, also appreciate traditions. I too have struggled from the traditional. Nevertheless, I believe that I have brought the accordion in music a lot of new audiences. “

Breaking the boundaries has also meant that Skog has not remained a mere hevihanurist, even though he is perhaps best known within it. After years of tourism, Skog has been a member of the folk metal band Ensiferum and has performed with metal giants like Nightwish and Children of Bodom, among others.

Skog admits that he is sensitive to new opportunities. For example, in 2013, he participated in the Tango Market for a while and progressed to the final six: “It wasn’t a childhood dream, but watching the races with the family was always on TV.”

And was trained as a baker-confectioner: “Because I’ve always liked baking, bakery, I worked for a short time in the future.”

Accordion playing is still the biggest passion Skog has thrown at work with determination. In 2015, he kicked off the World Championship in Digital Accordion and has further expanded his musical palette.

“In addition to heavy metal, film music is really important to me.”

Last year, the enthusiasm led to a concert hall tour where Skog performed the film tunes he had arranged for the digital accordion.

“Many doubted that how I could get it to work, when I’m alone on stage and nothing happens. I just got more kick out of it. I adapted eight different movie soundtracks for the digital accordion. ”

Many times it made sense to throw the accordion on the wall, but the year-long work was worth it.

“At least in my opinion, I succeeded. I am proud that I got the project finish listening to Spotify, “Skog says with a hearty laugh.

Equivalent a tour with new compositions and arrangements would be awesome to get done, Skog says. However, the past year has been pensive. Normally, by this time of year, the gigs of 2022 would have already been locked. However, the corona pandemic has cast a shadow of uncertainty over everything.

“Of course, the future worries, as surely for everyone working in the event industry. Can I still do this work in the same way as before? At the same time, however, I think it is pointless to worry about things that cannot be influenced by yourself. ”

On the other hand, now is the time for family and casual pursuits. In terms of life outside work, the year has been the best.

“My spouse married me this year,” Skog reveals.

The couple also acquired the old front house they had long dreamed of. “There’s plenty to do, but let’s make it exactly the way we want it to be.”