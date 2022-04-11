30 years old | “It’s better not to want too much, not to be disappointed,” says Anna Karjalainen of Spice Girls

Anna Karjalainen, in her opinion, is not a breaker like her public image

Musician Anna Karjalainen squint. The sun of the spring day shines disgustingly on your face and makes it difficult to pose for the camera. The real look on his face still doesn’t flicker.

The photographer asks if Karelia has any wishes.

“Well no.”

Karjalainen and his sister made similar short-term comments Kaisa Karjalainen has been known, and the public image of the band Maustetutöt has also formed accordingly.

They have been portrayed in the media almost invariably as yawning and apathetic monsters. Like characters Aki Kaurismäki from the movie.

Karjalainen says that he has noticed the matter himself – and not only in a positive sense. He says he considers the image of the band to be simplistic and states that he is a “quite different person” among civilians and acquaintances.

“Yes, it’s annoying at times,” says Karjalainen.

Same for this reason, he does not want to watch his television appearances or read his newspaper interviews.

Karjalainen says that he will easily start questioning his own words afterwards. That’s how he feels awful.

Therefore, this interview will also be reviewed by the Spice Girls Manager on behalf of Karjalainen Aki Roukala.

“By the way, I’m going to analyze why I’m saying that.”

ON THE OTHER HAND it is precisely because of its antisociality that Spice Work stands out from the crowd. Embarrassed and publicized, the sisters are like a fresh breeze among contemporary poppers who talk fluently and talk about their feelings fluently.

It could be called authenticity.

On the other hand, there was a desire to emphasize the indifferent image of publicity. For example, in their music videos and promotional images, the duo appear as accentuated apathetic, grave-like faces.

Karelian does not deny that this is partly a case of conscious image creation.

“It’s probably the kind of self-fulfilling perimeter,” he ponders.

“But we don’t think we should be certain. Maybe we just aren’t any of the most positive types in the world by our basic nature. Such a certain pessimism has come from home education. ”

KARELIAN spent his youth in Vaala, a small town of less than 3,000 inhabitants in northern Ostrobothnia. The family’s home was located on the shores of Lake Oulujärvi, in the village of Kankari, ten kilometers from the church village.

The now retired father was a mechanical engineer, the mother a chemist.

“It was taught to think that it is better not to want too much, not to be disappointed. In my opinion, it is quite a Finnish way of thinking, ”says Karjalainen.

Is that a smart attitude to life?

“Jaa-a,” he ponders.

“I can’t really say. After all, there are sides to it. Or black is good to have feet on the ground. ”

AS A CHANGE last year there would have been reason to hover. The first single for spice girls I guess I did my lottery line wrong appeared in February 2019, and made the duo an instant phenomenon and a favorite child of domestic music journalists.

In three years, Spice Work has also established itself in the eyes of the buying public. The band is currently one of the most sought-after gigs in the country, with records selling gold and Emma awards.

It’s pretty much from a band whose songs are mostly about mental health and substance abuse issues and the inconsolability of life.

And not the success story shows an end. Last week, Interpretation of the line-up of Topi Sorsakoski & Agents, one of Topi Sorsakoski & Agents’ songs, was released. Encrypted grief. The turn of the four-track ep record is April 22nd.

In the summer, Spices and Agents also tour. At those gigs, Anna Karjalainen is not usually seen on a guitar, but the guitar legend is in charge of the plot. Esa Pulliainen.

“It won’t get better if you go in there,” says Karjalainen.