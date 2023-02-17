30 years old | Erika Vikman stopped drinking alcohol: “I want to fully cope with this industry”

Singer Erika Vikman’s biggest hits came during the corona era concert ban, and she had to live hand to mouth. The daily life of the now performing pop artist is rolling.

Vocalist by Erika Vikman in the work calendar, there are only gigs, studio recordings and interviews under the 30th birthday. It means a full-time artist’s life, and that’s what he always wanted to live.

“It’s rolling nicely now, and I’m really enjoying the fact that it’s smooth. The consistency was lost for many years when I went through coronas and burnouts,” says Vikman.

The last few years can fit two big hits, Cicciolina and The table of sinnersbut both were timed during the corona lockdowns. On Cicciolina Vikman competed in the New music competition in March 2020. The song became a hit and the concert calendar was sold out until a week after the competition, the organization of events was banned.

“Then it took a couple of years. I watched my songs top the Spotify charts, but I was living hand to mouth. I had taken a break from gigs before my new arrival, so there had been no work. Fortunately, the record company helped financially in that situation.”

When gigs could be held from time to time, Vikman took as many of them as possible, because he did not know how long the events could continue.

“When there were postponed and canceled gigs straight from June to December 2021, at Christmas time I started to be in a really bad mess. From what I’ve talked to people in the industry, many have experienced the same thing. When there was fear that the business would be banned again in a month’s time, work was done at an aggressive pace and one if the other burned out.”

The corona years were difficult for Vikman, also because he has always wanted to do the work of a gigging artist. Even at a young age, he noticed that he was more excited about music than anything else.

Singing interested me more than instruments. Vikman studied piano and guitar, but playing them wasn’t the kind of self-expression he was looking for.

“When I was in elementary school I discovered Britney Spears, pop art became my obsession. Provocative femininity and the world of pop stars, which is accompanied by a sexy habitus and where a woman takes control of what she does, has always fascinated me, and that enthusiasm has not ended. I already knew what I wanted then, and I’ve never had any other choice.”

“Provocative femininity and the world of pop stars, which is accompanied by a sexy habitus and where a woman takes control of what she does, has always fascinated me, and that enthusiasm has not ended,” says Erika Vikman. The picture is from Vikman’s gig in Helsinki at Allas Sea Pool from July 2021, which was a very busy gig year for him.

In my twenties Vikman sang in musicals and twice participated in the Tango market. Winning the competition in the summer of 2016 opened the doors to gig venues. Even though dance stages didn’t feel like their own environment, the most important thing for Vikman was to be able to sing as a profession accompanied by a band.

The first hits came when Vikman found the producers of the Mökkitie Records company as his background. He had already had a vision of a more disco-influenced music, but it had not been understood elsewhere.

“My vision was too different to the world of Stadion, where everyone is so damn cool and trendy. The queens of Suomidisco are my role models. My music is not authentically the same, but it has the same feel and energy.”

When the concert market messed up by the corona virus has leveled off, Vikman has continued to tour with his band at the rate of two or three performances a week.

“I want to fully cope with this industry, so at the beginning of June I decided to stop drinking alcohol. Alcohol makes you tired and makes you more impulsive. I don’t put pressure on myself, but so far it’s been a good choice to be clear-headed, and I feel better now than I have in many years.”

In 2020, Erika Vikman participated in the New Music Competition with the song Cicciolina.

An artistic career in addition to continuing, Vikman has other goals for the coming years. The biggest of them is that, by example, she would be able to break the boundaries of the conventional image of women and give others the strength to be themselves.

“Many people get strength from my opinion-provoking habit. Even though the word empowerment annoys many, it’s just a fact that the gang comes to my gigs to get empowered,” says Vikman.

“If a pop artist like me makes people feel uncomfortable sometimes, it makes them wonder why they feel uncomfortable. I am really happy that I have managed to create good storms in a water glass. They are important because storms awaken and cause change in the recesses of that disapproval.”

Erika Vikman was elected tango queen in 2016.