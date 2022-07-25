30 years old | Elias Kaskinen lives on experiences and self-transcendence – solo career interrupted by burnout and corona finally continues

The singer-songwriter, who released a single for his 30th birthday, is back on the road this month.

Singer-songwriter Elias Kaskinen had long thought of buying himself a nice watch as a 30th birthday present. During the corona pandemic, ideas about birthday gifts changed, like many other things in life.

“I stated that I would rather go summit Mont Blanc next year and leave the watch in the shop. For me, the most important thing in life is good experiences,” says Kaskinen.

He had just started his solo career when Korona closed the concert venues in the spring of 2020. There was no point in front of the public, so Kaskinen started looking for experiences in endurance sports.

“I get the experience of surpassing myself from gigs, when sometimes I’m nervous to go on stage, but then I go and succeed. I missed out on these experiences during the corona virus. I started doing long hiking trips and participated in the Uti Jääkärirykment’s Long-distance patrol skiing, where you skied in the terrain for more than 20 hours straight.”

Kaskinen also find his limits in the television show Special forceswhose final episode can be watched today, Monday.

“It wasn’t until I was pushed to those limits and pushed over them that I learned how much strength I have. Many have said when watching the program that they would never be able to do that, but that is only because they have never necessarily pushed themselves to the limit,” says Kaskinen.

“Humans have absolutely incredible resources.”

Kaskinen also has experience with running out of energy, as he experienced burnout over four years ago. Making many TV shows and hard gigging turned out to be too heavy a combination. When he couldn’t sleep anymore and could stay awake for a hundred hours straight, he had to seek help.

The most acute phase of burnout lasted through the spring of 2018. The consequences were felt in Kaskinen’s life for a couple of years. When I started to feel normal, the corona came.

“My first solo album had a planned schedule, just like everything else. Even now, there are schedules for it, but over the past few years I have learned to better accept the fact that plans can change. Maybe it’s also growing up that nowadays you can lean on the current a little more.”

Elias Kaskinen recently released his first single in over a year. The song Elos tells about Kaskinen’s recent years of turmoil and the crisis of his thirties.

Kaskinen has been making songs for half his life and playing even longer. He already became known in his twenties as the singer and songwriter of the band Elias Kaskinen & Päivän sankarit. Making music was a goal from a young age.

The heroes of the day received radio play and concert popularity, but Kaskinen’s recognition was also significantly affected Stars, stars -TV show’s victory in 2017. In the show, he was able to present his versatility and throwing ability.

“I love doing a big show, and through the program the group got a little idea of ​​what kind of person I am. I didn’t take myself terribly seriously there. Even the team will explain to me The Lion Kingfrom the show. I still have that lion costume, and I always watch the World Cup finals of Finland wearing it,” says Kaskinen.

“I did a lot of theater work in my youth, and for a while I also thought about a career in theater and acting. However, I realized that both are such difficult professions that you have to know how to invest in only one thing.”

Own a singing career is the most important thing for Kaski at the moment. He has been involved in making songs for other artists and plans to participate in their song camps in the future, but he primarily saves his own ideas for songs that he also performs himself.

“Making my own music has been the reason for me to learn to play in the first place. Because of that, I haven’t had a great time in orchestras or in my job as a music teacher either. Telling your own stories and performing are the coolest things of all.”

Published a couple of weeks ago Alive is Kaskinen’s first single in over a year. The song tells about the turmoil of the last few years and the crisis of the thirties. The gigs have also started properly this month.

“I enjoy performing and I am above all a performer. At the moment, I’m only interested in getting to the gigs, because I’ve been waiting for it so much,” Kaskinen says.

“Perhaps now in his thirties he has realized how sickly cool this is. When I go to work, I’m practically always super excited about what I’m going to do. I’m really grateful for that and I hope I can continue this for a long time.”