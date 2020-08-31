30 years old | As a child, Mert Otsamo wanted to be a cartoonist or sculptor, but in 2009 fashion took him away: At the same time, Oulu, which was too small, moved to his native Helsinki.

Confidence and pride in making your own are the keys to happiness, the fashion designer reflects Because Otsamo. It is also reflected in the work.

“Really, many customers have said that I am released as a designer in recent years. I enjoy life a lot and I know what is good for me, ”Otsamo says.

This has not happened by itself. Otsamo says that he has made conscious choices that, in addition to work, have also been related to, for example, human relationships and encountering difficult things.

When he was younger, Otsamo focused on planning and locked the nasty things out of his mind.

However, he found that it is not a workable way, but the challenges need to be addressed. It releases.

“Only then can you fully enjoy the good things. There is no one without the other. ”

During the corona period, Otsamo has also enjoyed brainstorming. The decline in bespoke customers has not distressed. On the contrary, the creative mind has not rested but has gone through even tougher rounds.

“I have been more creative than ever. It’s been time to think about what you really want to do. ”

Otsamo was born in Oulu to a family full of contrasts. His mother was an artist and an actor Kirsti Otsamo.

“She was a strong woman and a Scandinavian blonde. My father, on the other hand, was a dark Turkish car mechanic. My childhood was already rich through the personalities of my parents. ”

The mother bought the drawing equipment and let the son grow in an artistic direction. And when Otsamo wanted to play video games, Dad got excited. Admittedly, football or cars unfortunately did not interest the boy to his father’s sake.

“I defied authority and didn’t take things for granted. I demand an explanation. That analyticity has always been in me, ”says Otsamo.

“And if an attempt was made to put me in the mold, I did make my position clear and took up with my father and at school.”

The forehead was bullied. Not because of Turkishness, but because he was graceful. Forehead was not interested in gender roles. She dyed her hair purple and did things she enjoyed.

Otsamo says he has been thinking about those times now. How much can people have repressed desires that they dare not express because of fear?

And which is worse, that of not being bullied, or that of growing dishonest to oneself?

“It also demands a lot from parents because no one wants inconveniences for their children. I’ve been fortunate that the mother and father also finally supported me really well. “

Fashion did not interest young Otsamo any more. The castle festivities were long-winded. He wanted to be a cartoonist, painter or sculptor.

However, fashion happened when Otsamo was 18 years old. “The guys pressured me to apply To the top of fashion program in 2009. I was reluctant, but eventually agreed. I got in and advanced to the final trio. My career started there. ”

The time was good, because Otsamo felt more and more that little Oulu was not his place.

“I fell in love with Helsinki and I still love Helsinki. Although I have lived elsewhere, so I feel that this is the home where always coming back. That’s what I’ve got to do here, is more valuable than gold. “

Media visibility The forehead used effectively. Half a year after the final of the program, he held a press conference and presented a new collection.

The first costume designed by Otsamo at the Castle party was seen by a 2010 MP Outi Mäkelä. Next year Krista Kosonen dressed for Otsamo at the Venla Gala.

Otsamo boldly networked and got people with him, even though he says he’s shy.

“Doing it alone is nonsense. It is good to envision with the right people. No matter how great my collection is, I need others to create an entire world. ”

Otsamo says he is inspired by fearless and challenging people cooked in hard broths. With such people, he has sought to surround himself.

“I can’t stand futile drama. In my work, I also seek to analyze how this has been achieved and how we are moving forward. I don’t get stuck in problems, I focus on solutions. ”

Koronan the break offered by Otsamo came at a suitable time.

“My pace of work was like an accelerating locomotive. It was good that something stopped it. I have been now much more concentrated and re-dedicating to painting and sculpting. “

The unhurriedness and rhythm of life again has helped to look at what has been achieved and what one can be proud of. According to Otsamo, it is not easy in Finnish culture.

“I am humble, but also proud for everything I did. It’s important to appreciate your own work and the person that is. Many may realize this as a concept, but it doesn’t really matter what it is. ”

Mert Otsamo’s career started in 2009 from the Top of Fashion program.